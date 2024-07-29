Trinity Rodman is making a name for herself as a member of the U.S. women’s soccer team at the 2024 Olympics. The attention has left fans curious about the athlete’s relationship with her famous dad, NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

Does Dennis Rodman Have a Relationship With Daughter Trinity?

Trinity has admitted that she and her father are not close. She and her brother, DJ Rodman, were primarily raised by their mother, Michelle Moyer.

“Growing up, people always thought that me and my dad had a close relationship and we never did,” she told ESPN in 2023. “Living in Newport Beach, my dad was a little bit around, but was still in the party NBA phase. He wasn’t in our lives and I was with my mom and we were living separately but we were still seeing him.”

However, she has no hard feelings about the fact that they’re somewhat estranged. “I have nothing, honestly, bad to say about him,” the soccer player said in 2023. “He goes through so much and through his career, he’s had a very hard time. It’s weird being a daughter saying that about a dad. You’d think it would be the opposite way. But I think I have an understanding of kind of what he’s been going through. And right now, our relationship is not really there. But at the same time, I think we’re both in a place where it’s OK.”

Trinity also respects her dad as an athlete. “I see so many similarities in mine and my dad’s game,” she admitted. “Just that die-hard mentality and not giving up no matter what the scoreboard is, no matter what position you’re in.”

She told ESPN in 2023, “I think it’s hard to see the downfalls that come with it along with him not being in my life, but he’s my dad and I love him. … I love to have my last name and when I say Rodman, it’s not my dad’s name – it’s my name. It’s my brother’s name. It’s my family’s name. It’s ultimately the story that got me to where I am today and I love that.”

Was Dennis Rodman at the 2024 Olympics for Trinity?

Dennis and Trinity’s relationship was still strained during the 2024 Olympics. After the U.S. women’s soccer team’s first game, which the ladies won, Trinity appeared on the Today show and was asked whether she received a congratulatory phone call from her dad, who was not in attendance at the game.

“Nope, but my mom was there,” she replied.

However, in 2021, Dennis made a rare appearance at one of Trinity’s soccer games when he showed up to watch the Washington Spirit play. “This last game was an extremely emotional one,” Trinity wrote on Instagram at the time. “Yes Dennis rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything. My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does.”

Getty

Seven months after the unexpected moment, she opened up about the reunion. “In the moment, I remember thinking, ‘Is this the start? Is this his effort to start coming to more games?’” she recalled. “It was amazing to see him and hear him cheer me on on the sideline and knowing the other half of my parents was proud of me.”

Dennis Rodman’s Relationship History

Dennis and Trinity’s mom, Michelle, met in 1999. DJ was born in 2001, followed by Trinity one year later. The exes tied the knot in 2003, following the birth of their two children. However, Michelle filed for divorce in 2004. After years of the pair attempting to reconcile, the divorce was finalized in 2012.

Before marrying Michelle, Dennis was married to Annie Bakes, with whom he shares daughter Alexis Caitlyn. They divorced after less than three months of marriage in 1992. The former pro athlete wed Carmen Electra in Las Vegas in 1998 and filed for annulment nine days later. Although they briefly reconciled, Carmen then filed for divorce in 1999.