The Queen of Halloween! Vanessa Hudgens’ Most Iconic Costumes Over the Years: Photos

Nobody does Halloween quite like Vanessa Hudgens! Over the years, the High School Musical star has become the queen of October, showing off her eclectic costumes all throughout the month of October.

“I do everything Halloween, everything! It’s my favorite holiday, so I start celebrating … I mean, I was going to say October 1, but it happens end of September,” she told Extra in October 2018. “I love it! It’s my favorite holiday. It’s my favorite time of year. … For me it’s not necessarily about the costume per se, it’s more about celebrating all month long.”

For her first costume of 2022, Vanessa channeled her inner Natalie Portman by dressing up as the actress’ character from Black Swan. Not to mention, she kicked off that same October by launching a spooky collaboration with Fabletics.

“This is like, I’m creeping in the night. I am a witch. I’m like, I just want to vibe!” she told People in September 2022. “It comes from the same free-spirited approach that I have with life. The whole inspiration behind it was the spooky season vibe.”

The 2022 athleisure collection and costume came months after the former Disney Channel alum revealed that she connects with the paranormal.

“I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things,” Vanessa shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2022. “The unknown is scary. But I recently was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.’”

During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in 2020, the Princess Switch star still managed to celebrate Halloween — even though she couldn’t go out.

“Even though we couldn’t be physically together, we wanted to do something fun where we just spice up our Zoom call for Halloween,” Vanessa told Allure in October 2020. “We’ve already carved pumpkins together over Zoom, so we’re trying to do all the things.”

She even gushed about which past costume was her favorite.

“I wore a tinsel wig, which was so random, but it was a silver tinsel wig and my theme was ‘freakshow.’ It was so cool — I hadn’t seen a tinsel wig other than Cher‘s iconic photo of her in the tinsel wig and wings,” she recalled. “I just thought it was really neat.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Vanessa’s best Halloween looks over the years.