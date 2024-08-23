Vince Vaughn struggled for years with yo-yo diet issues, but he’s lost the weight and kept it off thanks to the influence of his no-nonsense wife Kyla Weber, an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“He’s been up and down on the scales for as long as he’s been famous,” the source says, “but a healthy diet and workout plan under the firm guidance of his loving wife, Kyla, have kept him consistent.”

The Wedding Crashers star, 54, managed his weight gain and loss for years on his own. In his film, Swingers, he was forced to drop weight to reflect his character’s progression throughout the movie. But that was back in 1996, when he was only 26. He said at the time that he chose to drop nearly 30 pounds by working out hard, instead of changing his dietary habits.

Afterwards, the actor gained nearly all the weight back and then some before starring in Jurassic Park: The Lost World.

It’s been the same story with Vince ever since, as he gains and loses weight for roles, premieres, off-seasons and events, but after marrying Calgary native Kyla, 45, in 2010, he’s evolved his weight loss strategy and has instead opted to focus on changing his diet as he gets up there in age.

“He’s slimmed down and he’s keeping the weight off because Kyla is telling him to lay off the bread and burgers,” the source says.

The Breakup actor is set to star in his new series on Apple TV+, Bad Monkey, in which he plays a former detective turned restaurant inspector.

With a return to the small screen looming, Vince finally decided to give up junk food and opt for healthier alternatives.

“Late-night snacking has come to an end,” the source continues. “[Kyla] doesn’t stand for it anymore.”

While leading man Vince has never strayed far from his Hollywood hunkiness, the insider says it’s not a shallow concern over his appearance that’s primarily motivating the actor to make such a significant lifestyle change in his 50s, but rather the risks being overweight at his height would pose to his overall health.

“It’s been a blessing because he’s a tall guy,” the source says, “and getting too heavy would be risky for him and put pressure on his heart.”

Vince now has two children with Kyla: Locklyn, 13, and Vernon, 11. She worked as a property agent before meeting the star, prompting him to tell Regis Philbin “She’s a civilian, so that’s good,” on an episode of Live! With Regis and Kelly.

The couple met through mutual friends at a wedding in 2008. They exchanged emails, which made Vince nervous because Kyla and his friend’s hometown has a population of about 400 people and he worried it would be awkward if she rejected him.

But she didn’t! And the rest is history.

“Vince used to be a macho guy,” the source continues, “but meeting Kyla changed all that.”

“She’s got him eating out of her hand. He’s very much a happy wife, happy life guy which none of his friends thought he would be.”