When it comes to popular reality TV stars, Vinny Guadagnino definitely tops the list! After all, the Jersey Shore star has been gracing television screens since the hit MTV series premiered in December 2009.

That said, Vinny, who was just 21 years old during season 1 of Jersey Shore, has changed quite a bit over the years. Most notably, the Staten Island, New York, native lost a ton of weight after going on the keto diet. “I never posted a photo from when I was overweight, because it always embarrassed me putting it out there to millions,” Vinny captioned side-by-side selfies showing off his impressive weight loss in May 2018. “But I know that it will help and inspire people, because I looked for the same body transformations when I was trying to lose weight and be healthy … so, f–k it.”

Since then, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation personality has turned his love of the keto diet into a brand. For starters, he has an Instagram account called “Keto Guido,” where he shares tips, tricks, recipes and progress photos. Moreover, in September 2019, Vinny released The Keto Guido Cookbook.

Of course, the high-fat, low-carbohydrate lifestyle isn’t for everyone. However, the Masked Singer alum swears by it! “I may not be a big body builder or have the perfect body … but I’m a lot healthier and happier than I was inside and out,” Vinny captioned an Instagram post in January 2021. “And it’s all thanks to eating butter, bacon, eggs, meat, fish and vegetables.”

In the past, Vinny has faced criticism for being keto. We mean, who could forget the episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where he drunkenly picked the cheese of a slice of pizza to avoid eating the crust? To that point, Vinny does encourage people to have cheat days and indulge.

“I choose a low-carb, high-fat way of life because I still enjoy quality fatty meat and veggies and then pick and choose when to really pig out on the sugars and grains,” he shared ahead of the holidays in December 2020. “Enjoy life, but also be healthy so you have a life to enjoy!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Vinny Guadagnino total transformation over the years.