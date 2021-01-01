Gym, tan, get plastic surgery! Jersey Shore‘s biggest stars — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — have gotten real about going under the knife since stepping foot into the spotlight.

While some enhanced their boobs or butts, others kept it simple and opted for a little Botox or fillers, which they shared with their millions of social media followers. In 2016, Snooki got both face and lip injections, documenting the entire procedure for her Snapchat followers. “Today, I’m getting needles in my face,” she said at the time. “Getting my first Botox in my forehead, and I’m doing a little plump in my lips, too.”

Following her stint on the reality show, which came to an end in 2012 (years before returning to TV for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation), the mom of three also got breast implants and continued her signature lip injections.

“I’ve always hated my thin lips and never thought I had the balls to get needles in my lip to perfect them but I did!” Snooki wrote on Instagram in August 2015, after undergoing her first round of injections. “Trust me girls, I was terrified to get my first ‘procedure’ ever done, but it wasn’t terrible at all! And I hate needles! I love my ‘natural beauty,’ but being able to enhance my lips to make me feel better about myself is life.”

Snooki’s longtime BFF JWoww also has no issues with making minor tweaks to her face. “Do it because it’s like truly what you want to make yourself happy,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2016. “I’m not getting any younger. I’m going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don’t, when I’m like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones.”

Sitch himself, along with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick, have also admitted to various procedures since finding fame on MTV. There’s no holding back with the Jersey Shore crew!

Scroll through our gallery and find out which Jersey Shore stars opened up about their plastic surgery procedures over the years.