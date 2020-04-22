There are tons of forgotten cast members who have blazed through the eight seasons of Vanderpump Rules — but Frank Herlihy stands out above the rest. The heartthrob turned heads during the early aughts of the Bravo hit show when he started dating Stassi Schroeder amid one of her breakups with Jax Taylor. But the former SUR bartender was gone as quickly as he came … which begs the question: What ever happened to Frank? Allow us to fill you in.

Bravo TV

When did Frank leave Pump Rules?

After a short-yet-explosive fling with the now 32-year-old during season 1 of the series, owner Lisa Vanderpump cut Frank’s ties with the crew when she fired him in a bombshell scene. A patron threw a drink in the blond hunk’s face, which led Lisa to ask for answers. When Frank admitted he’d been rude to the customer, the entrepreneur sacked him on the spot.

What’s the deal with his and Stassi’s sex tape?

After Frank’s departure from the show, the blonde beauty revealed on her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” that her ex-boyfriend attempted to sell a sex tape the couple made when they were together. Pretty gnarly post-breakup stuff, don’t you think? Judging by her comments, he didn’t succeed — but it’s really not cool that he even tried.

Where is Frank now?

To be totally honest, the one-time reality star has flown pretty far under the radar since his time on Pump Rules. In 2016, E! reported that the former bartender had moved to Santa Monica, California and was completely moved on from the show that gave him his 15 minutes of fame.

More recently, in 2018, Stassi revealed on her podcast that two fans approached her at SUR and explained that they knew Frank — and that he was working in a deli in New York at the time. My, how the mighty have fallen.

At the end of the day, it seems as though the divisive former cast member has done what some reality TV legends have only dreamed of: gone totally off the grid. No matter where he is, we hope he’s doing OK — and not trying to sell any sex tapes.