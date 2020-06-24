If you’re looking to take a break from romantic comedies and watch a movie on Netflix with some real passion, Gaspar Noé’s 2015 erotic drama, Love, might just be the film for you. To learn more, keep reading!

What is Love about?

In short, Love is … a love story. However, it doesn’t exactly subscribe to the typical “girl meets boy” trope. The plot follows an American man named Murphy (played by actor Karl Glusman) who is living in Paris as a film student.

In the beginning, he and his French girlfriend of two years, Electra (played by Aomi Muyock), decide to have a threesome with a woman they met named Omi (played by Klara Kristin). At first, it seemingly strengthened Murphy and Electra’s relationship. However, he later cheated on her with Omi, the condom broke and he got her pregnant.

As a result, Murphy and Electra broke up and he was left with Omi and their unborn child. Years go by and the pair welcomes their son, Gaspar. By this point, Electra is totally out of the picture … or so the viewer thinks. After Murphy receives a call from Electra’s mother, Nora, it is discovered that no one has heard from Electra for three months.

With that, Murphy’s thoughts spiral out of control at the idea of Electra being hurt, missing or dead. The rest of the film is composed of flashbacks showcasing their intense relationship.

What is the opening scene in Love?

Within the first five minutes of Love, it’s very clear the movie is sexual. The opening scene is of Murphy and Electra masturbating in bed.

Are the sex scenes in Love real?

Pretty much, yes. Love features full-frontal nudity, close-up shots of genitalia, oral sex, a threesome and more. Adding to the intensity of these scenes is the 3D feature (no, we’re not kidding).

That said, it’s not raunchy for the sake of being raunchy. “I think the whole 3D porno thing is a bit of a marketing gimmick. If you go online and look at porn and compare it to the movie we made, there’s a big difference,” Karl Glusman told Variety in 2015.

“In pornography, there’s often no pubic hair. There are no breakups and fights,” he continued. “There’s very little emotional investment from the performers. To put it frankly, I doubt Thierry [Fremaux, the Cannes director] would put a straight porno in Cannes.”

In conclusion: You probably shouldn’t stream Love during family night.