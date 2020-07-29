There may be another social media app to hop on ASAP. TikTok stars Noah Beck, Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson and more announced they are leaving the popular platform to move to video app Triller. Although Triller has been around since 2015, you may be wondering what all the buzz is about as of late. Keep reading to learn more.

What is Triller?

Triller is a Los Angeles-based video app where users can film multiple clips of themselves and the app edits it into a music video for you.

Isn’t That the Same Thing as TikTok?

Not exactly. Triller is very music-focused — users can listen to full songs and music can be found within the app or through your personal Apple Music or Spotify libraries. Songs on TikTok are limited to 15 seconds. Plus, the only music available within TikTok is available to use.

Another fundamental difference has to do with how the apps use Artificial Intelligence. Triller’s capabilities are focused on video editing, since the app edits videos for the users. On the other hand, TikTok’s AI capability is primarily focused on personalized search and which content to serve to specific users.

As far as usability, Triller edits the videos for the user and features like slow/fast motion, overlays and basic text are available. Editing is done by the user in TikTok. If you like to browse on the discover page, Triller will show you leaderboards, genres, top videos and promoted campaigns while TikTok displays trending hashtags, top videos and promoted campaigns.

Who’s On It?

Besides TikTok stars who are defecting, Triller boasts some big names in the music industry, like Marshmello, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Why Are People Leaving TikTok?

Many TikTok users who are leaving the app are concerned about how the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, manages user data.

“After seeing the U.S. and other countries’ governments’ concerns over TikTok — and given my responsibility to protect and lead my followers and other influencers — I followed my instincts as an entrepreneur and made it my mission to find a solution,” Josh Richards told the Los Angeles Times.

Griffin Johnson further explained his reasoning for leaving TikTok in a tweet on July 28. “We are helping rebuild an app to be better for creators and the users,” he wrote. “We care about your safety, and that is why Josh, Noah and I will be taking the responsibility as influencers to ensure we build a safe and user first platform. We love you guys.”

Watch out, TikTok. Here comes Triller.