Two years after producer Taylor Sheridan declined to create a second season of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 starring real-life country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Tim has done an end run and is returning to TV with his own new series.

Sources exclusively tell Life & Style the singer will executive produce and star in a still-untitled Netflix series where he’ll play a tough-as-nails, no-bull bull rider.

Insiders say the Not a Moment Too Soon artist is hoping the new show will give a little giddyup to his acting career to keep it on par with his runaway music success.

“Tim and Faith were crushed they didn’t get to do another season of 1883 — they loved playing husband-and-wife Old West pioneers James and Margaret Dutton,” says a source.

“But Tim kinda took the bull by the horns and is putting out the new series with his own production company!”

The source adds while Faith will likely do a guest spot, she will not be a series regular.

“Faith wants to do more acting, but they both don’t want their careers solely tied to a husband-and-wife act,” says the source.

Now Tim is taking on a challenging role as a veteran rodeo star confronted by a rising riding upstart.

“Tim is 57, when most professional bull riders are looking to retire by 30,” says a pal. “Tim exercises like a fiend and is in tip-top shape, but he may be thinking about playing a ‘retired bull rider’ soon!”