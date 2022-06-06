Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Robert Rivani has been in the real estate investment industry for a long while, but now he’s making waves in South Florida. Through his real estate company, Black Lion, Rivani has set new records in the real estate field, closing $250 million in 2021. But he isn’t done yet.

According to Rivani, his goal is to completely transform the real estate sector, creating a space that offers lifestyle components to key cities. He is leveraging his experience and resources to redefine the South Florida real estate market.

Rivani’s vast knowledge, solid network, and resilient spirit set him apart as a real estate expert, earning him a top spot in the industry. Rivani is a leading real estate agent and investor, and he has been featured in various publications like The New York Post and Ocean Drive.

Since launching Black Lion in 2014, he has transacted $500 million in real estate deals across the US, with his focus mainly on the South Florida market. Rivani has bought various properties in South Florida.

Rivani is also planning to invest even more in South Florida and other emerging markets. He says that he aims to have multiple properties across the US in the next year as he creates luxury lifestyle experiences through his investments.

“As companies and individuals continue to relocate to South Florida, the demand for rental and other commercial properties is rising. We plan to invest more in South Florida and have additional retail power centers to fill this gap. We are also looking to expand into the hospitality and lifestyle division with mixed-use, commercial, and residential buildings,” says Rivani.

This will help Rivani and his team at Black Lion create room for more opportunities. Having faced numerous obstacles in his path to the top, Rivani says that he wants to use his platform to encourage and support other young dreamers as he shares valuable business advice and lessons learned.

Courtesy of Robert Rivani

“It is challenging to build a thriving venture in real estate or any other field,” notes Rivani. “But it doesn’t mean that it is impossible.” Before starting his real estate company, Rivani had tried different paths. Rivani’s first-ever venture was a footwear business, which he later sold to become a full-time trader.

However, trading didn’t quite go as he had pictured. Instead of being deterred, it motivated him to launch his real estate company. Today Rivani is a well-known real estate expert in South Florida and beyond.

As he continues to flourish, Rivani’s journey in the real estate industry is far from over. He is teaming up with the best in the field to redefine the South Florida real estate market and bring mind-blowing changes. Rivani explains that the next tier of focus for Black Lion will include retail. Rivani and his team are also looking to open an office in Miami.