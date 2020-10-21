Amber Rose Finally Found Her Dream Guy, But Her Dating History Is Still Pretty Impressive

She has a high-profile dating life! Amber Rose is happily with Alexander “AE” Edwards after welcoming their son in October 2019. However, the model has previously dated a lot of very eligible bachelors (and seemingly one woman from Love & Hip Hop). She was previously married and shares her 7-year-old son, Sebastian, with Wiz Khalifa. She also famously dated Kanye West, James Harden and 21 Savage.

“I’m the type of person that, when I really care about someone, I’m like a serial monogamist,” she dished to The Breakfast Club back in 2015. “I can only focus on one person when I really care about them.” The starlet has been in several long-term relationships and a few fun flings.

These days, she’s committed to rapper AE. They began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child together, son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, the following year. The model revealed the pair tied the knot in January 2020, and they are still going strong.

“Thank you for loving us so much and being the Amazing father and husband that you are! We are so grateful to have you,” Amber wrote in a sweet birthday tribute to her man in September. “This is [your] year! [Your] talent, heart, personality, smile and dance moves won me over [two] years ago. You blessed me with a beautiful lil baby boy Slash and became the coolest stepdad in the world for my beautiful big boy [Sebastian], and for that, I am forever thankful. Now let’s enjoy [your] bday like never before! I love you, sweetheart.”

Prior to AE, Amber’s most serious relationship was with Wiz. The pair wed in 2013, the same year she gave birth to their son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, but they were divorced three years later.

“I think that we just wanted different things in our lives,” Amber told Larry King about her and Wiz’s uncoupling during an interview in 2015. “Being married in the public is not easy. Having access to pretty much any and everything we want is not easy. We still love each other.”

Going from husband and wife to coparents was a process. “Right now, we’re just working on co-parenting and learning how to be friends. He’s at my house a lot for the baby. I’m at his house,” she explained.

Luckily, things are a lot less tense between the exes and they have both moved on with new partners. Keep scrolling to see Amber’s dating history and we debunk a few rumors!