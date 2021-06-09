Are they or aren’t they? Billie Eilish and rumored boyfriend Matthew Vorce have been packing on the PDA over the last few months — and all signs point to the pair being romantically involved. In April, the lovebirds were spotted getting handsy with one another while grabbing coffees in Santa Barbara, California.

But what do we know about the pop singer‘s supposed beau?

Matthew Is an Actor

The performer had his first on-screen role in 2012’s Little Monsters, according to his IMDB page. The following year, he had a role in a short film called Itsy Bitsy Spider. In 2015, he starred in the short film It Wasn’t Me. He did two films in 2016: Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? and Dark Hours: Typee.

From 2017 to 2018, Matthew took a bit of a break from the big screen. He returned in 2019 with a guest role in the TV series Return Home. In 2020, he was in the miniseries Light House. His latest project is a short film called The Curse of Frank Sinatra, which is currently in pre-production.

Matthew Is a Podcaster

The actor also lends his voice to the “Searching for Putty Man” podcast, an iHeartRadio Original horror fiction show that debuted in March. However, the podcast is no longer available on outlets including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Audible. Matthew — who plays a fictional version of himself in the show that centers around a monster in Los Angeles’ Griffith park — told We Like L.A. the month it debuted that he hoped people would want to physically experience important locations in the show.

“Hopefully the listeners, whether they are in Los Angeles or someplace else, can either visit these places physically and listen along or look them up from afar,” he told the outlet. “Every place in the story has major energy connected to it and [you can] physically go to every place. So to be able to listen to us go through these experiences and be in the same place and walk in our footsteps I think would be a lot of fun.”

Matthew Vorce/Instagram

Matthew Will Probably Respect Billie’s Desire to Stay Private

Shortly after romance rumors about the film star and the A-list musician, 19, started swirling, he made his personal Instagram page private. However, he has since gone public again — and has garnered a whopping 37,500 followers. However, his impulse to lock down his page bodes well for Billie, who has spoken out about wanting to keep her romances out of the public eye.

“I definitely want to keep [relationships] private,” she previously revealed to Roman Kemp during an appearance on Capital Breakfast. “I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had; with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”