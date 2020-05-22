Courtesy of Whitney Way Thore/Instagram

You may have heard Chase Severino, but even more so after Whitney Way Thore called off the pair’s engagement. Here’s everything you need to know about the 29-year-old.

Chase popped the question to the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star, 36, in October 2019 after they became Instagram official in May that same year. However, their romance was short-lived. On May 22, 2020, Whitney revealed she and Chase would not be walking down the aisle because he got his ex-girlfriend pregnant.

“After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” Whitney shared via Instagram on May 22, adding that her ex will become a father in October.

Chase shared the news on his own Instagram. “I am very excited to announce I am expecting a child in the fall,” he wrote. “I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together … As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself and the mother of my child, who wishes to remain anonymous.”

Fans got a glimpse of Whitney and Chase’s relationship on the TLC series. The pair were introduced by mutual friend Ryan Andres, and they immediately hit it off. “Chase is one of Ryan’s best friends from college, and I’m so into him,” she said during an episode of MBFFL.

In December 2019, she announced her engagement to him. “Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris, and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive. It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret!” the North Carolina native captioned a now-deleted Instagram post. “Can’t wait to share this with y’all! #MyBigFatFabLife.” Whitney also gushed over the “yellow sapphire, diamonds and white gold” engagement ring, saying it’s “exactly” what she wanted.

Though Chase is mostly low-key on social media, he has shared some details about his career and education on LinkedIn. He has a degree in accounting and finance from the University of North Carolina. Nearly three years before he began dating Whitney, he worked as a revenue field auditor.

We’ll have to see what’s in store next for Chase as he embarks on a new journey!