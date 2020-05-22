It’s over. My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore announced she and fiancé Chase Severino ended their engagement after he got his ex-girlfriend pregnant.

“After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” the TLC star, 36, wrote on Instagram on May 22. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Courtesy Chase Severino/ Instagram

Chase, 29, confirmed Whitney’s claims on his own social media. “I am very excited to announce I am expecting a child in the fall,” he divulged. “I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together … As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself and the mother of my child, who wishes to remain anonymous.”

Courtesy Chase Severino/Instagram

Although the details are murky, the North Carolina native noted she’s “not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone.”

Whitney and Chase got engaged in Paris in October 2019 after taking their relationship public in May. They were introduced by their mutual friend Ryan Andres, who is the starlet’s business partner at NoBS Active and the accountant’s college pal.

“Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris, and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive. It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret!” the reality babe gushed on Instagram in December while revealing her yellow sapphire and white gold ring studded with diamonds.

The dancer was just as excited about Chase’s debut on MBFFL as fans. “We can’t wait to see the new season and watch as we hang out for the first time, go on our first date, fall in love and make life-changing plans in Paris. It has truly been a dream,” she told People after announcing their engagement.

Courtesy of Whitney Thore/Instagram

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Whitney has been betrayed. She was seen shopping for wedding dresses with her mom, Babs, during season 5 before things dramatically ended with her then-beau Avi Lang. While he and Whitney planned their nuptials, Avi was also set to marry a woman named Nada Louis.

“What’s the name for [that feeling when] you discover the man you were dating was simultaneously planning a wedding with another woman?” Whitney wrote on Instagram to expose Avi’s two-timing ways, while tagging Nada. “For some reason, my ex-BF never wanted me to post pics of us! I think he’s just shy!”

Avi previously told Whitney he did not want to publicly post about their relationship because he didn’t want coworkers to know he was dating a woman who wasn’t Jewish.

Another one bites the dust, but we know Whitney has brighter things ahead!