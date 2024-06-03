While The Chosen has earned a loyal fan base, some of the show’s viewers might not know its creator, Dallas Jenkins, also serves as a director, cowriter and executive producer for the Christian historical drama. Who is Dallas, what other shows and movies has he worked on and who is his family?

Who is Dallas Jenkins?

Dallas is the son of Dianna Louise Whiteford and Jerry B. Jenkins, a Christian novelist who is best known for writing the Left Behind series.

Despite being raised in a Christian household, Dallas initially had no interest in making movies and shows about his religion when he started working in Hollywood. However, he explained to DesertNews that he had a change of heart when he felt God was calling him to “make movies for me and for the church.”

What Other Projects Has Dallas Jenkins Directed?

While Dallas is best known for creating and directing The Chosen, which premiered on Angel Studios in 2017, he has worked on several other projects during the years.

He made his directorial debut with the 2003 short film Cliché, which was followed by the 2010 feature length film What If … and the 2017 film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. In addition to directing episodes of The Chosen, Dallas also directed the 2023 special Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night.

Not only has he made a name for himself as a director, but Dallas has also produced movies including Though None Go with Me (2006) and The Shift (2023) and the series Jonathan & Jesus (2024).

Is Dallas Jenkins Married?

Dallas married his wife, Amanda Jenkins, in 1998 after they met while attending University of Northwestern-St. Paul.

Does Dallas Jenkins Have Kids?

The couple are the proud parents to four kids: Sam, Max Maya and Elle.

Despite having a high profile job, Dallas has seemingly chosen to keep most details of his personal life out of the spotlight. However, he has shared family photos via Instagram in the past.

In January 2024, Dallas posted a family portrait with Amanda and their kids. “My world,” he simply captioned the snapshot.

What Is ‘The Chosen’ About?

The Christian historical drama television series gives insight into the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. The series – which is primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century – centers on Jesus (portrayed by Jonathan Roumie) and his followers.