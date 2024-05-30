Never say never! Lainey Wilson and boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges have gotten serious in the three years since they started dating, and many fans have wondered if kids are in the picture for the couple. The country singer has gotten candid about her hopes for starting a family in the future.

Does Lainey Wilson Have Kids?

Lainey does not currently have any kids of her own. However, she has opened up about feeling like a role model to her younger fans.

“I will say I feel responsible, I feel like I do have a lot of little kids watching me,” she said during a February 2024 event with Jelly Roll at the Tin Roof bar in Nashville, per American Songwriter. “It’s important for me to make sure that I make the right decisions. I’m not going to get it right all the time, but I’m gonna try my best.”

Lainey went on to offer some advice for her young followers. “You’re allowed to dream big, but you’re not allowed just to dream. You have got to work really, really hard,” she concluded.

Does Lainey Wilson Want Kids?

Lainey’s big dreams aren’t just about her music career. She revealed that she wants to settle down with marriage and kids someday in the future during an appearance on Audacy’s “Rob + Holly” podcast in March 2023, two months before she and Devlin finally went public with their romance.

“I can definitely see myself getting married,” the “Heart Like a Truck” singer said. “It will take a very special person to be OK with this lifestyle and right now, music is my baby and my priority… They would have to be OK with that.”

Omar Vega/FilmMagic

If Lainey does start a family someday, though, she might not let fans in on the news right away.

“I plan on having kids, I plan on being married, but I will say, I like what Dolly [Parton] has done keeping some of her business to herself,” she continued. “She said something about that one time, she said, ‘The reason I keep my husband private is because I felt like I needed to keep something for myself. I share a lot of my life and world with everybody, and I think it’s OK to keep something for yourself.’”

Who Is Lainey Wilson’s Boyfriend, Devlin Hodges?

Devlin was a quarterback at Alabama’s Samford University before he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He then signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in September 2021, but he retired from professional football less than a year later. Devlin is now a real estate agent with Mossy Oak Properties in Louisiana.

Lainey and Devlin walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023. However, they’ve been dating since early 2021 after meeting through mutual friends in Nashville. The Grammy Award winner told People a month later that she wanted to wait to introduce her boyfriend to the world until she was sure he was “in it for the right reasons.”

Lainey has also opened up about why she and Devlin have been so private with their relationship.

“When it comes to mine and Duck’s relationship, there’s going to be some things that we can’t escape and people are going to say and do whatever, but me and him are on the same page about the less we put out there, the less that we’re going to have to deal with people making anything up and saying anything,” she said in a May 2024 interview with Billboard. “We want to keep that as sacred as we possibly can between me and him, and so far, it has worked for us.”