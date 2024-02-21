She’s taking bell bottom country to the next level! Lainey Wilson added some major flair to her signature look when she performed at Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala. The variety special was pretaped and aired on Wednesday, February 21.

Lainey, 31, rocked a sparkly ensemble for the performance. She paired her white sequin pants, which were flared, with a silver rhinestone crop top. The shirt had fringe detailing across the bottom. Lainey completed the look with one of her signature hats and had her hair styled in loose curls.

The Grammy winner took the stage with host Dolly Parton during the special. The ladies sang a gorgeous rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” with their voices melding perfectly on the classic tune. Their outfits were also nicely coordinated, with Dolly, 78, rocking a white ensemble on stage. The iconic country singer was also joined by Carly Pearce for performances of “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” while Chris Janson took the stage to sing “Hound Dog.”

CBS

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala gave stars the opportunity to celebrate their favorite furry friends. Other celebrities who attended were Jessica Simpson, Drew Barrymore, Kristin Cavallari and more. There was also a doggy fashion show, where adorable pups walked the runway.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Lainey, as she made appearances at both the Grammy Awards and People’s Choice Awards in February. After winning Best Country Album at the Grammys, she performed at the PCAs and was named Female Country Artist of the Year during the ceremony. Amid the craziness, she also released a new song called “Country’s Cool Again.”

While Lainey has been celebrating plenty of professional accomplishments, she’s also become quite the fashion icon in the country music scene. The “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer developed her signature style during the early days of her career and has made it even more fabulous in the years since, hitting the red carpet in plenty of glamorous looks. She even named her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country, partly after her favorite trend.

“I love a good pair of bell bottoms but Bell Bottom Country, to me, has always been about the flair and what makes someone unique,” she shared. “I have really embraced mine and I hope y’all can hear that across this project.”

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala airs on CBS Wednesday, February 21, at 8 p.m. and will be available to stream on Paramount+.