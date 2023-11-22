Lainey Wilson’s Weight Loss Quotes: What She's Said

Lainey Wilson Has Talked About Her Weight and Health! See Her Quotes on Food, Working Out and More

Country fans have always praised Lainey Wilson’s curvy figure that perfectly fills her uniform bell-bottom pants. The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer’s body became a topic of discussion once again when she debuted her 70-lb. weight loss in August 2023.

Lainey has since shut down rumors about how she shed pounds and has also shared her favorite health tips she’s learned along the way. Most recently, the Yellowstone actress flaunted her petite physique at the 2023 CMA Awards in a chic ruffled bell-bottom jumpsuit in November.

Keep scrolling to see Lainey Wilson’s quotes about her 70-lb. weight loss journey.