Lainey Wilson's Siblings Meet Sister Janna Sadler

Country star Lainey Wilson‘s older sister Janna Sadler is her “best friend” and biggest cheerleader. Fans want to know more about the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer’s sibling after she appeared in her Hulu documentary, Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country.

Lainey Has Precious Childhood Memories of Sister Jana Sadler

The pair grew up on a farm in Baskin, Louisiana, a town of approximately 200 people. They are the only children of farmer father Brian Wilson and schoolteacher Michelle Wilson. The sisters even shared the same bedroom.

“I remember that the bedroom walls were pink, and there was stuff strewn everywhere,” Lainey told People in 2021. “If our parents told us to clean up our room, we would just shove it all under the bed. Everything that was hers was mine, or at least that’s what I thought.”

Is Janna Sadler Married?

Janna wed professional rancher Taylor Sadler on December 13, 2014. She wore a gorgeous winter white wedding gown with a faux fur shawl for the season. It was seen in a throwback photo to the couple’s wedding day that Janna shared on the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

“Happy 8 years, Taylor! This year has been so hard, to say the least. You have stood by my side every step of the way. Forever thankful for you. Love you!” she wrote in the caption, but didn’t reference why the year had been difficult.

Janna Sadler Is a Mom

Lainey’s a proud aunt to Janna’s two sons she shares with Taylor. On May 24, 2019, she announced the birth of baby No. 1 in an Instagram post. Next to photos of her newborn, Janna wrote, “Introducing our sweet Knox Gregory Sadler. Life is about to get even more fun!”

Janna and Taylor welcomed their second child, son Ledger Wilson Sadler, on April 28, 2021, again sharing adorable photos of the infant on social media.

The “God Bless Texas” singer’s sister loves sharing photos of her children and husband on Instagram, and the boys are often seen dressing in identical outfits. From vacations to Florida to trips to see Lainey perform in concert, the family is extremely tight.

Courtesy of Janna Wilson Sadler/Instagram

Where Does Janna Sadler and Her Family Live?

The Sadlers live in Sterlington, Louisiana, a town of nearly 3,000 people east of Shreveport, Louisiana, and less than an hour from where Janna and Lainey grew up in Baskin.

What Does Janna Sadler Do For a Living?

In a 2021 video the sisters did together while comparing their lives, Janna said she did “payroll operations and accounting for a large corporation in Louisiana.”

Lainey Has Written Songs About Her Sister Janna Sadler

Lainey has several tunes that reference the sisters growing up together, but the most specific is the 2021 song “Two Story House.”

“I wrote a song titled “Two Story House” that tells the story of how both my sister and I grew up being taught all the ‘things a man oughta know’ by my deddy, but still ended up being two completely different people,” she wrote in a July 2021 Facebook post celebrating National Sisters Day, along with a collection of adorable photographs of the siblings as children together.

“It’s crazy how two sisters can grow up with the same raising, keep those life lessons so close to their hearts, but still be so different,” Lainey added.

In the tune, the Grammy winner sings about how Janna wanted marriage and children, while Lainey dreamed of musical success. The lyrics include, “Her dream was diamond rings and having babies / And mine was guitar strings and a pot of gold / And to this day, she calls me up and calls me crazy / And I just kinda laugh and say, ‘I know.'”

Courtesy of Janna Wilson Sadler/Instagram

Janna Sadler Said Sister Lainey Wilson Is Her ‘Best Friend’

Lainey’s supportive sis has accompanied her to several awards shows. When they attended the 2022 ACMs in Las Vegas, Janna shared a touching tribute along with photos from the trip.

“Let me tell y’all about best friend,” she began in the caption. “She is kind. She is genuine. She is goofy. She is respected by many. She is unstoppable. She is determined. She is my sister, my best friend.”

Janna proudly added, “She is the NEW Female Artist of the Year and now holds the Song of the Year title! We are so dang proud of you Lainey! Even more proud of the strong, confident, respected woman you have become. We will forever cheer you on!”