Actress Dove Cameron dated her Descendants 2 costar Thomas Doherty for nearly four years before they split in December. Who is the actress currently dating? Keep reading to see her relationship status.

At the moment, Dove, 24, appears to be single and is focused on her career. She released a new song and music video for “We Belong” on December 8 and announced on October 1 she will be starring in an AppleTV show alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski and more comedy stars.

Fans were shocked when she and Thomas, 25, revealed their split on December 11. “In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways,” the Liv and Maddie alum tweeted at the time. “The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

She added via Instagram, “We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight.” The actors were first romantically linked back in December 2016 but didn’t go public with their romance until February 2017.

Courtesy of Thomas Doherty Instagram

That’s not to say the love between them wasn’t very real. She frequently gushed over her ex and their sweet romance. “I cry, like, every day when I’m with him because he’s just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person],” the former Disney kid dished to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019 about Thomas. “His life is about the people that he loves and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that.”

She even divulged they had an instant connection. “My relationship with Thomas has been different than anything I’ve ever experienced with another human right from the very start,” she explained to Seventeen in July 2019. “I know this is cheesy, but honestly, right from the moment we met, it felt like the earth moved, for both of us.”

Courtesy of Thomas Doherty Instagram

Dove was previously engaged to actor Ryan McCartan. The two dated for three years before splitting in October 2016. The 27-year-old actor alleged in January 2020 that his relationship with the blonde beauty ended because she cheated. Although she posted a cryptic tweet about “toxic people” shortly afterward, she did not directly respond to the claims.

Dove is starting a new chapter, and we know she has exciting things ahead!