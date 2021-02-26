Wait, Dove Cameron was on Shameless?! That’s right, the Disney starlet has come a long way since her days with the Gallaghers. The blonde beauty has blossomed into an accomplished actress and has worked on some big projects. She even played two characters at once for her hit TV show Liv & Maddie. She’s also made it onto the big screen for a leading role in the Descendants franchise. We’ve watched Dove grow up before our eyes and the sky is the limit for this beauty.

In addition to her blossoming acting career, she’s also become quite the fashionista through the years. Life & Style exclusively spoke with the actress about where she gets her inspiration for all her incredible looks, and the Washington native gushed, “I live and die by Winona Ryder.”

The Stranger Things star has had a long career in Hollywood and Dove is obsessed with Winona’s throwback looks. “It’s more of what she wore when she was in her Beetlejuice era — back in the day,” the young actress explained while promoting her new capsule collection called The Dove Cameron x Privé Revaux. “She wore this really beautiful, white dress, but the thing is — she was such a tomboy. I don’t know, her whole aesthetic was just so intelligent and so her but also, like, jeans with her leather jacket and her T-shirts and her red lipstick and the bare eye and the short tomboy cut. She is such a badass, I love her.”

Besides becoming a fashion icon, Dove’s acting and singing careers have skyrocketed in the past few years. However, she admitted her roots on Disney Channel made it a bit tricky to find her own path.

“It is a rare thing to be a fledgling artist and to have so many eyes on you from the jump because my acting career and my career with Disney was so established. I do think that’s presented as an obstacle,” she explained to Paper Magazine in July 2020. “I think that whatever my sound would be completely authentically … is sometimes clouded by me being like, ‘What do my fans want?’ or ‘What do people expect?’ I don’t want to be what people expect, I want to be whatever is genuinely coming from a place in me that is creating only for me, really.”

The Dumplin’ actress explained she had to “shed” the “entirety of [her] career” to find her true voice. “I’m definitely still working on that,” she added. “But I do feel like I have room to explore that, and that’s been really nice that my fans have given me that and they’ve been so supportive, and I’m really proud of what I put out so far. This single is no exception.”

Dove is truly ever-evolving. Check out how far she has come from her early days till now.