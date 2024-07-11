Who Is Emma Watson's Boyfriend? Meet Oxford's Kieran Brown

Emma Watson went back to school to earn her master’s degree in creative writing at Oxford University in 2023, but it looks like she might’ve found new love there, as well! The Harry Potter star’s romance with classmate Kieran Brown was confirmed in July 2024 when the two were photographed kissing in the streets of Jericho, Oxford, England. Emma has kept her recent love life very private, but a few details about the relationship have emerged.

Who Is Emma Watson’s Boyfriend, Kieran Brown?

Not much is known about Kieran, as he is not a celebrity like Emma. However, the actress reportedly met her new beau while studying in England. Kieran is reportedly pursuing a PhD in 19th century literature and economics, according to The Sun.

​​“Emma is studying creative writing, and his thesis is all about literary theory — so they have a lot to talk about. She looks so loved up with Kieran,” a source told the outlet.

The Sun reported that Emma divides her time between the U.S. and England after she signed up for the part-time master’s program. She reportedly attends some lectures in person with security but does the remainder of the work online.

When Did Emma Watson and Kieran Brown Start Dating?

Emma and Kieran have not confirmed when exactly their romance began. However, The Sun reported in September 2023 that the Beauty and the Beast star had enrolled at Oxford.

“The course is for older adults and can be done on a part-time basis, which is perfect for Emma’s schedule. She only has to be on site for four or five days a year because she can do the rest of the course online from home,” a source told the publication. “Because she’s a famous actress, she’ll have a security team looking after her whenever she has classes to go to. There have been a few incidents recently and she is taking every precaution necessary to ensure her safety.”

News Licensing / MEGA

Emma and Kieran were first spotted together on July 1, 2024. The couple wore matching blue collared shirts as they looked at each other lovingly and kissed in the streets of Jericho, Oxford.

Days later, on July 5, 2024, Emma and her boyfriend were seen on a date at Gail’s Bakery near their university. The actress wore a tan sweater and brown scarf, while Kieran sported a gray button-up and glasses, as seen in photos published by Daily Mail.

An eyewitness told the outlet, “They were chatting together in the queue. They seemed to have quite a nice vibe.”

When Did Emma Watson and Brandon Green Split?

Emma began dating Brandon Green, the son of fashion businessman Sir Phillip Green, sometime around September 2021, and the relationship lasted about 18 months, according to Daily Mail. The former couple reportedly had a “serious” romance that involved meeting each other’s parents and going on vacations together. It’s unclear why they split, but Emma hinted that she reevaluated her life in a lengthy birthday post on Instagram in April 2023. She listed several things she accomplished that year, including learning to surf, going to therapy, filming a Harry Potter reunion, directing her first commercial and more.

“I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things,” she added. “I learned more about love and being a woman.”