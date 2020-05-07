When it comes to celebrities who like to keep their love lives low-key, Emma Watson definitely comes to mind. The longtime actress — who has been romantically linked to several actors, athletes, musicians and businessmen over the years — believes that being famous has hindered her romantic relationships.

“Anyone I get photographed with is automatically my boyfriend,” Emma previously mused to Glamour magazine. “So, it just makes it look as if I’ve had, like, 6,000 boyfriends.” While that’s hardly the case, the Harry Potter alum does have a healthy list of exes including Johnny Simmons, Chord Overstreet, Matthew Janney, Roberto Aguire and more.

In November 2019, the U.K. native revealed that she never considers herself “single.” Instead, Emma calls it “self-partnering,” per an interview with British Vogue. However, as of April 2020, she’s officially off the market.

Emma is dating California businessman Leo Robinton. The lovebirds were first spotted kissing in London in October 2019 and have been getting serious ever since. “Emma seems to have found the guy she wants to be partnered with in Leo,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She’s even stopped saying she’s ‘self-partnered.’”

According to the inder, Leo is “handsome and smart” and all of the couple’s mutual friends “approve of their romance.” Emma’s “even introduced” her beau to her family, “who are very picky,” the source assured. “But they’ve all given her their thumbs up. Leo’s definitely a keeper.”

While Leo is “doing everything in his power” to help keep their relationship out of the spotlight, “everyone is hoping to see them out and about more often,” the insider explained. Given Emma’s past boyfriends, she and Leo likely met in a more traditional manner.

Speaking with Vogue in the same 2019 interview, the Little Women star made it clear dating apps are “not on the cards” for her. “I’m very lucky in the sense that because I went to university and because I’ve done these other things outside of film,” Emma expressed. “My friends are really good at setting me up. Really good. And what’s really nice is some of my best friends are people I got set up on a date with and it didn’t work out.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Emma’s dating history.