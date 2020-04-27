Hot couple alert! Emma Watson’s mystery boyfriend has been identified as Leo Robinton. The pair were first spotted kissing outside Gail’s Bakery in West London in October 2019 and have seemingly been getting more serious over the months. The California native even reportedly met the actress’ family, DailyMail reports.

The Little Women star keeps her private life extremely under wraps, which includes her romance with Leo. “Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private,” a source told the outlet. “After they were pictured kissing in October, Leo removed himself from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance.”

Shortly before she was seen smooching Leo, the Harry Potter star gushed over her single status during an interview for British Vogue in December 2019. At the time she was “going on dates” but not tied to “one specific person,” she dished. “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she revealed at the time. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

As far as how Emma and Leo met, it’s likely they crossed paths without the use of technology. “Dating apps are not on the cards for me,” she confessed. “I’m very lucky in the sense that because I went to university and because I’ve done these other things outside of film, my friends are really good at setting me up. Really good. And what’s really nice is some of my best friends are people I got set up on a date with and it didn’t work out.”

Although the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress appears to seamlessly juggle fame and her outside endeavors, she admitted that dating in the spotlight has its struggles. “I’ll be making out with someone and then I am on the telly behind us. And, all I can hear is the Harry Potter theme tune as I’m kissing someone,” she hilariously dished. “I’m like, ‘Do I turn it off? Do I just ignore this? Is he thinking about this? Is it just me thinking about this? Maybe he doesn’t know what the Harry Potter theme tune sounds like. Maybe it’s just me.’”

Hopefully, Emma found herself a keeper!