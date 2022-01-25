Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy got an early start on celebrating turning 30 with a mystery brunette, following his split from fiancée and longtime love Raquel Leviss. The reality star had several blowout parties in Las Vegas and shared an Instagram video showing him holding hands with a new lady.

James showed off his date during a trip to the Area 15 immersive art center. He shared a mirror selfie video to his Instagram Stories of the pair holding hand-in-hand, shortly before she broke away and turned her back to the camera.

The reality star’s mystery woman had trim long legs while wearing a white miniskirt with two sexy slits on the sides, which she paired with a dark jacket. But even when she turned and was briefly seen from the front in the mirror, her face was obscured by a black mask, as everyone was required to wear them inside the facility due to COVID-19 regulations.

Courtesy of James Kennedy/Instagram

James’ new date seemed to be part of his party crew, as the Bravo star got a jump on his January 26th birthday by bringing a group of pals to Sin City, where they had lavish dinners and after-hours partying.

She appeared from behind in another video getting into a party van with his other friends. That night, the mystery woman wore brown leather short-shorts along with what appeared to be the same dark jacket that she had one while holding hands with James at Area 15.

Courtesy of James Kennedy/Instagram

James is fresh off of his December 2021 split from Raquel. The pair began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in May 2021. But they stunned fans when on December 5, the former couple shared joined breakup announcements via their respective Instagram accounts.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the former couple wrote. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending love.”

The split came as a surprise to fans, as the pair hadn’t given any indication that their relationship was in trouble. Less than a month prior to their announcement, James gushed about his “beautiful fiancée” Raquel in a November 10 Instagram post.