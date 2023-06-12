Blackpink’s Jennie Kim can do more than just sing and dance, as she’s proved starring in Max’s The Idol. Keep reading for details on her net worth, family, career and more.

What is Jennie Kim’s Net Worth?

It pays to be a member of the biggest female K-pop group in the world. Multiple websites place Jennie’s net worth at approximately $10 million.

How Does Jennie Kim Make Money?

The singer and rapper was announced as a member YG Entertainment’s newest girl group on June 1, 2016, alongside Kim Jisoo, Roseanne Park and Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal. By 2018, Jennie was such a breakout star that she released her debut album titled Solo, with the lead single featuring the same name. She went on to perform as the first Korean solo act at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2019. That same year, Blackpink debuted at Coachella on the Sahara stage.

Fast forward four years and Blackpink was the Saturday night headlining act for Coachella 2023. The same year, the group embarked on a U.S. stadium tour called Born Pink.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennie has plenty of endorsement deals, as she’a global ambassador for Calvin Klein and has collaborated on several capsule collections with the brand featuring items including T-shirts, knits and underwear sets. She’s also the face of the Korean luxury beauty Hera and is a Samsung Galaxy ambassador.

Does Jennie Kim Act?

The talented beauty made her major acting debut in Max’s The Idol, starring as Dyanne opposite Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. She’s used her singing and dancing talents on the show, in addition to commanding the screen. Jennie is credited under the moniker “Jennie Ruby Jane,” and her name and character regularly trend on Twitter on Sunday evenings when the show airs.

Who Are Jennie Kim’s Parents?

While her mom and dad’s names have not been disclosed, her mother reportedly is director and shareholder for CJ E&M, a South Korean entertainment media company, as per Amomama. Her father runs a hospital, as reported by GH Gossip, although its name and location have not been released.

Jennie is an only child and is very close with her mom. “The people who made me who I am today are my family. They are the ones I can lean on when I have a hard time. Especially my mother, who had the biggest influence on making me who I am today, since the beginning,” she told Korean Vogue in 2020.