Johnny Depp‘s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, is about to become a big name in her own right. After working as a model and scoring parts in film and TV projects since her teens, she’s landed the lead role in HBO Max’s miniseries The Idol, and fans are wondering if she’s undergone plastic surgery.

Lily-Rose, whose mother is iconic French singer-actress Vanessa Paradis, has come into her own after breaking into acting at the age of 17 after establishing herself as a catwalk queen. She was one of late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s muses and was named the face of Chanel’s No°5 L’Eau when she was just 16.

However, her appearance has changed over the years as her nose, lips, chin and cheeks appear different in her 20s than they did when she was younger.

Whether or not that can be attributed to her looks changing due to growing up and into her adult years or cosmetic work remains a mystery, as Lily-Rose has never discussed if she has had work done. But with her genetic background from her parents, she was bound to be a stunner.

When it comes to her beauty routine, Lily-Rose started taking care of herself while still in her youth. “I think that the younger you start to take care of your skin, the better. Your skin will thank you for it later. I’ve always tried to take care of my skin ever since I was 14, 15. I like to keep things very simple,” she confessed to Elle in 2018.

“My mom definitely instilled in me the importance of washing your face before you go to bed. Not only is it very ‘her’ to say this, but also quite French — we’re very simple when it comes to skincare,” she added.

Lily-Rose’s lips have looked different on various occasions, but she’s a pro at lining her pout when it comes to makeup.

“I always do my lips myself because I think I always grew up watching [my mom] do her own lips,” the Silent Night actress told the publication.

“I think we all have that one feature that we feel like no one else can get it right except for you, even though you’re working with your most favorite makeup artist in the world. For some it’s eyebrows. For me, it’s my lips. No one knows exactly what I want except for me,” she continued.

Lily-Rose also has beauty hacks when it comes to makeup. One tip she shared with French Vogue in 2021 was “wearing blush closer to your nose gives your cheeks a more natural, rosy glow.” Her five beauty products she couldn’t live without were, “A good face cream, lip balm, brow pencil, lip pencil and a pretty blush.”

When asked if she was strict with her diet and fitness, Lily-Rose responded, “I’d like to say yes, but I actually love junk food and I don’t do a lot of exercise. That being said, I do like healthy food as well. I think it’s important to indulge a little bit and not stop yourself from eating what you really like.”

Scroll down to see photos of Lily-Rose’s transformation over the years.