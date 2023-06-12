Actress Lily-Rose Depp has been climbing the ladder of fame after starring in the controversial series The Idol alongside singer The Weeknd. But Lily has been in the public eye since she was born thanks to having ultra-famous parents: mom Vanessa Paradis and dad Johnny Depp.

Keep reading to learn more about Lily-Rose’s parents and her relationship with them.

Who Is Lily-Rose Depp’s Mom?

Vanessa Paradis, a French singer, reached stardom at the young age of 14 when she released her single “Joe le Taxi,” so she definitely knew how to raise children while living life in the limelight. While she is still a successful music artist, Vanessa is also an actress and a model, having starred in films such as Elisa, Witch Way Love and Heartbreaker. Throughout her career, the France native appeared on countless magazine covers from Vogue to Glamour.

As the successful lady she is, Vanessa has made her own fortune by being a triple threat in the entertainment industry. She has racked up an estimated net worth of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock

Is Johnny Depp Lily-Rose Depp’s Dad?

The Pirates of the Caribbean star gained further recognition in the 1990s upon starring in movies such as Sleepy Hollow, Edward Scissorhands and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. Since then, Johnny’s acting career soared throughout the 2000s with multiple dramatic and fantasy genre roles.

However, Johnny is not only an actor; he is also a musician and started playing guitar before he began acting in the 1980s. Since 2012, the Kentucky native has been performing with his band, Hollywood Vampires.

Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock

As one of the most well-known actors in the world, Johnny’s salary and overall fortune have grown. He now has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Lily-Rose Depp Have Any Siblings?

Lily was born in 1999, one year after Vanessa and Johnny started dating. Three years later, the two actors welcomed their son, Jack, in 2002.

Vanessa and Johnny were together from 1998 until they split in 2012.

Is Lily-Rose Depp Close With Her Parents?

During a June 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lily revealed that despite being part of an A-list family, her parents made sure to protect her and Jack from the public eye.

“I mean, my parents definitely did their best to give my brother and I the most ‘normal’ childhood that we could have,” she explained to the outlet. “Obviously, still not totally normal, but a sense of normalcy at least, and a sense of childhood and freedom and play and everything.”