Who Is Jordan Chiles' Mom? Gina's Legal Troubles and More

Jordan Chiles had people on their feet during the 2024 Olympics, including her parents, Gina and Timothy Chiles. They have been jumping up and down in the audience as their daughter showed off her gymnastic skills at the Paris Games, which led her to a blinding Gold medal.

Watching Jordan compete at the Tokyo Olympics between July and August 2021 was bittersweet for Gina as she had to surrender to prison the following month.

Inside Gina Chiles’ Legal Troubles

The author faced legal trouble after embezzling $1.2 million from clients. Gina faced wire fraud charges after she wired $50,080.00 from a Washington-based operating account for “one of Victim #1’s properties to IVPMC’s Key Bank account in Portland,” according to court filings obtained by Life & Style.

Gina pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to begin her prison sentence on July 27, 2021, the same time as the Olympics. However, the judge approved her request to postpone the surrender date to August so that Gina could support Jordan.

“Every moment that I watch Jordan is the most amazing moment as a mom,” Gina told Hoda Kotb in July 2021. “And so I just am looking at it as not bittersweet, but just sweet, period, that she’s here.”

The pastor was also ordered to pay back $1,218,877.78 in restitution and was appointed to three years of supervised release after leaving prison.

Gina Chiles’ Early Release

Gina began her sentence in Fort Worth, Texas, on August 26, 2021. Two months later, she was transported to a halfway house overseen by the San Antonio Residential Reentry Management Office, according to KOIN.

The mother of five was released four months early on April 18, 2022, for undisclosed reasons.

Gina Chiles Is Supportive of Her Kids

Besides Jordan, Gina shares adult kids Jazmin, Jade, Tajmen and Tyrus with her husband.

The family matriarch celebrates all of her kids’ big wins online, whether big or small.

“2X. What an incredible journey Jordan. Let’s GOOOOOO!!!!! #paris2024 – My favorite part was watching you mature as you fought for your dream. It was hard and uncomfortable but you trusted God, yourself and your coaches,” Gina wrote via Instagram in July 2024 ahead of the Olympics. “Instead of giving up you pushed harder. Through injury and through the loss of your grandpa and auntie we saw you figure it out. You made them proud Chick – you carried them with you. I know you wanted a part 2 – a form of redemption – and now you get to do it with your besties and both of your coaches! You all have earned this moment! THAT GIRL is heading to the AH-Olympics! I LOVE YOU!!!”

In March 2024, Jordan revealed that her mother is her rock and cannot watch Jordan perform “without almost passing out.”

“My mom has been my biggest supporter from the beginning, and she has helped me become the person I am today,” the UCLA alum told People. “She helped me to remember that my dream was mine and mine alone.”