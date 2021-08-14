Fashionable in and out of the gym! Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles definitely rocked all of her competition looks while representing Team USA in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games — but she’s really been showing off her style since returning home from Japan in August 2021.

The Oregon native stunned fans when she replaced her teammate and best friend, Simone Biles, on the uneven bars and balance beam during the team competition. “I knew in my body that I could pull out everything I had,” Jordan revealed on the Today show in July 2021. “I did have to fill some humongous shoes but I did it for a reason, I did it for her. And she was there with us the whole time.” The American gymnasts walked away from the competition with a silver medal for their efforts as a team.

Having her close pal by her side over the years helped Jordan rekindle her connection with her sport in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympics. “I discovered that gymnastics doesn’t always have to be about strictness and being so hard on yourself and having so much doubt,” she previously told the New York Times. “I actually realized this when I saw Simone compete. She looks like she’s having fun out there, laughing and giggling, and doesn’t look stressed or tired. I was like, ‘You know, I’m going to try that one of these days and see how it turns out.’”

While appearing on the Today show in July, Jordan revealed just how crucial Simone’s support was in Tokyo. “Having [Biles] by my side 24/7 and giving me encouraging words every day definitely helped and it was very motivational,” the elite athlete gushed on the morning show. “Very happy to have someone like her.”

After returning home, the proud competitor wrote a sweet tribute to her confidante. “To my best friend,” Jordan raved via Instagram. “Just thinking about everything we have gone through together from us getting mad at each other for no reason to laughing at jokes, to bringing the love of this sport back to me with your help words can’t explain how proud I am of you. I LOVE YOU and am literally crying just thinking about everything. WE did this together.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of all of Jordan’s best post-Olympics outfits!