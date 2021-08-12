In shape! Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles is no joke when it comes to training hard — and all you need to do is look at her incredible abs to see it. The Oregon native is all about flaunting her incredible body in and out of the gym.

In July 2021, the elite athlete stunned fans when she stepped in to replace her Team USA colleague and best friend, Simone Biles, on the uneven bars and balance beam during the team competition. “I knew in my body that I could pull out everything I had,” Jordan explained on the Today show in June 2021. “I did have to fill some humongous shoes but I did it for a reason, I did it for her. And she was there with us the whole time.”

However, Jordan has been preparing with Simone by her side for years. “Having [Biles] by my side 24/7 and giving me encouraging words every day definitely helped and it was very motivational,” she said on the morning show. “Very happy to have someone like her.”

Simone’s influence on Jordan was crucial to getting her back into the sport after going through a period of burnout years ago. “I discovered that gymnastics doesn’t always have to be about strictness and being so hard on yourself and having so much doubt,” she told the New York Times the same month. “I actually realized this when I saw Simone compete. She looks like she’s having fun out there, laughing and giggling, and doesn’t look stressed or tired. I was like, ‘You know, I’m going to try that one of these days and see how it turns out.’”

Following the Games, Jordan sent a heartfelt shout-out to her teammate in celebration of everything they have achieved thus far. “To my best friend, just thinking about everything we have gone through together from us getting mad at each other for no reason to laughing at jokes, to bringing the love of this sport back to me with your help words can’t explain how proud I am of you,” she wrote via Instagram. “I LOVE YOU and am literally crying just thinking about everything. WE did this together. Love, Jo.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jordan’s best abs moments!