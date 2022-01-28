Actress Lana Condor, famous for the To All the Boys film franchise, announced her engagement to Anthony De La Torre on January 28, 2022, and her fans were immediately curious to know who her fiancé is.

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Lana captioned her Instagram post, featuring a video of her reaction to Anthony’s proposal. “I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

The Netflix star then gave fans some insight into how Anthony picked out her engagement ring.

“Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!” Lana added to her caption that day. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate [with] a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Keep reading to learn more about Lana’s future husband Anthony De La Torre!

Courtesy of Anthony De La Torre/Instagram

Anthony De La Torre and Lana Condor Have Dated Since 2015

Prior to popping the question, Anthony was in a relationship with the actress since 2015, according to a February 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan.

At the time of the magazine interview and photo shoot, Anthony expressed his pride for his then-girlfriend, as she was making larger strides in her acting career.

“This is actually her dream, though,” he said at the time. “I’m so happy for her.”

Over the course of their romance, Anthony didn’t shy away from featuring his lady on social media. In fact, he even took the time to pen a touching Instagram tribute to Lana ahead of the release of To All the Boys: Always and Forever in February 2021.

“Lana, you have never been more beautiful than right now,” Anthony captioned his carousel post of them at the movie premiere. “Not only have you not changed in the course of the last three years, but the best aspects of you have only grown. You deserve this and so much more. You are the hardest worker in the room. Watching how much you’ve poured yourself into your work the last few years has inspired me more than you’ll ever know. Now it’s time to relax and do nothing for a few days. I love you.”

While Anthony gushed over his longtime lover, he also took the time to thank Lana’s costar Noah Centineo for “being the perfect PK to Lana’s LJ and just for being a good dude.”

“It has been a beautiful thing to watch the person I love have their dreams come true,” Anthony added to his caption at the time.

Anthony De La Torre Starred in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

While the Ohio native has starred in multiple films so far in his career, the actor is best known for portraying the young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. His face was merged with Johnny Depp’s face using CGI.

Not only was he in the smash Disney hit — Anthony also starred in the movie Lords of Chaos.

He started out with smaller roles, though, earlier in his career by landing a voice role for the Dora the Explorer spinoff, Go, Diego, Go!, on Nickelodeon. However, he was credited under the name Antonio Cabrera for the animated character Willie the Whistling Duck.

Anthony De La Torre Is a Singer-Songwriter

The guitarist has conveyed his musical talents throughout the years but gained further recognition upon the release of his 2022 single, “Trust Fall.”

“‘Trust Fall’ is out!” the artist wrote via Instagram just one day before he and Lana announced their engagement. “I’m so grateful to everyone who took the time today to listen and share.”