Who Is Lexi Wood? Meet the Summer House Star and Model

Summer House is gaining a new tenant for season 9! After Danielle Olivera announced her departure from the Bravo series in June 2024, it was reported that Lexi Wood was taking her empty bed. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Lexi with her new costars while filming during a night out as she got close to one particular single castmate.

Did Bravo Confirm Lexi Wood Is Joining ‘Summer House’?

Page Six reported in July 2024 that Lexi was going to be the newest addition to the series. However, neither Bravo, Lexi, nor the Summer House cast has announced or reacted to the claims.

That said, all signs are pointing to her being a Summer House girly now.

As of July 2024, Lexi follows Summer House’s Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Gabby Prescod, West Wilson, Jesse Solomon, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula and Paige Desorbo on Instagram.

Which Real Housewives Star Would Be the Best Fit to Join Summer House?

What Is Lexi Wood’s Job?

Lexi is a model and content creator, with 1.2 million Instagram followers as of publication.

She was scouted at 10 years old while growing up in a small town near Toronto, which led her to travel and work around the world.

“It’s been a long journey to get me to where I am now. I started modeling when I was 10, and then moved to Paris the day after my 17th birthday, from Paris I moved to Miami,” Lexi told THE FEM WORD in April 2020. “From Miami, I moved to L.A., after spending 3 months in L.A. I moved to New York. Two years ago, I decided to make the full move to L.A.! I haven’t stopped traveling, but L.A. is home for now!”

Lexi is currently a Big Apple resident, according to her Instagram bio.

Lexi credits her success in the industry to being in the “right place” at the “right time” in various settings.

Lexi Wood/ Instagram

“I originally started when I was 10 to try to help me get out of my shell. After I grew out of shooting kids clothing I took a bit of a break before being re-scouted at 15 by a mother agent who then signed me to Ford Canada, which was my first big modeling agency,” she told the outlet. “From there I got signed to an agency in New York where I was scouted to move to Paris to work. It was one of those moments where it was like a right place right time kind of thing.”

Lexi Wood Warms Up to ‘Summer House’ Costar

A Reddit user shared a blind item on July 14, 2024, and shared screenshots from a video of the Summer House season 9 cast. It’s unknown if cameras were up, but none were in sight in the photos, where Lexi was kissing Jesse.

Lexi stood in front of Jesse next to their bottle service table before he turned her around and pulled her in for a lengthy kiss. Kyle and Carl were also spotted in the snapshots.

Neither Lexi nor Jesse have responded to the post.

Who Has Lexi Wood Dated?

Lexi is no stranger to making headlines. In 2018, she was photographed kissing Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, while lounging at a tattoo shop in Los Angeles. Their PDA wasn’t the only thing that was of shock value, as Brooklyn was dating actress Chloë Grace Moretz at the time.

Lexi was linked to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, in 2022. Their whirlwind romance came to a halt one month after going public that November.