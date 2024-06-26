Who Is Love Island's Rob Rausch? Meet the Seasons 5 and 6 Star

Though his first time on Love Island USA was cut short, there was something about Rob Rausch that made fans want more. He got a second chance at love by joining the cast the following season. Many women were caught under his spell during season 5 and 6 and viewers want to know more about him.

What Is ‘Love Island’ Star Rob Rausch’s Job?

Avid viewers of the summer reality dating series know that Rob’s job as a snake wrangler is part of his identity.

“I love snakes. To me, they’re beautiful works of art. I think women and snakes kind of go hand in hand,” he said during his Love Island season 6 intro. “You can definitely get bit. Observe behavior, if it’s agitated, you should probably step back, if it’s agitated, you should probably shut the f–k up.”

The unusual career was quite the conversation starter within the villa when he met the female singles. Not to mention, the reptile whisperer also has a snake tattoo that travels up his right arm.

Where Does ‘Love Island’ Star Rob Rausch Live?

Rob was born and raised in Florence, Alabama, with his parents and three siblings. The small-town boy still lives in his hometown.

Who Was Rob Rausch Coupled With During ‘Love Island’ Season 5?

The TV personality spiced up the villa when he and the other male Casa Amor bombshells swooped the single ladies off their feet.

Although his time was cut short and he never had an official partner, Rob grabbed the attention of Kassy Castillo and Carmen Kocourek.

Who Was Rob Rausch Coupled With During ‘Love Island’ Season 6?

Leah Kateb was smitten by Rob from the start, and it wasn’t shocking when she stepped up to couple up together during day one. The two were seemingly a match made in heaven as she was the animal lover to his love for reptiles. As they say, they matched each other’s freak.

However, bombshell No. 1, Liv Walker, disrupted the peace and progression in Leah and Rob’s romance when she chose to partner with him, leaving the Calabasas native single. Given it was the first few days in the villa, Rob continued to explore connections with both women. When the first recoupling ceremony arrived, Rob chose Leah to partner with.

Right after overcoming their first challenge in the villa, they faced the same obstacle when bombshells Nicole Jacky and Andrea Carmona shifted the dynamic with their entrance.

Rob was chosen by Andrea to go on a one-on-one date and sparks instantly flew, especially after their steamy beachside kiss. He eventually told Leah that he was interested in Andrea too and found himself in a love triangle. After chatting with Andrea for another day, he stood up to partner with her during the next recoupling ceremony.

The two were on a steady track in their new relationship but their time was cut short when America voted Andrea and Rob as one of the bottom three couples. After host Ariana Madix revealed that the guys had to choose one male costar to boot out of the villa, the girls had to do the same with the females.

Andrea was eliminated and after Rob made an explosive reaction and threatened to leave with his lady, he ended up staying in the villa.

Now, Rob is single and Leah is circling around to reclaim her territory.