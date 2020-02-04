It looks like KJ Apa is taken! The 22-year-old shared a photo of himself kissing who many believe seems to be French model Clara Berry on Instagram on Monday, February 3.

“Coup de foudre,” he captioned the sweet snap, which translates from French to “love at first sight.” Naturally, fans have many feelings about seeing the Riverdale star dating. “That is not me,” commented one person. “There is no hope for us,” wrote another. However, there are some followers supportive of KJ and his new lady. “So happy for you!” replied another fan. “So cute,” commented another.

Courtesy of KJ Apa/ Instagram

While KJ seemed to have made it IG official, he hasn’t confirmed or denied his relationship status. In fact, this isn’t the first time he’s been romantically linked to someone as of late. In July 2019, the New Zealand native was seen getting cozy with actress and I Still Believe costar Britt Robertson during an Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-con party, according to Us Weekly. The onlooker claimed they were seen “leaning in and kissing each other.” In addition, KJ was also “hugging” Britt, according to the outlet.

While KJ has stayed private about his love life since rising to fame in 2017, he has opened up about the importance of timing. “The thing is, I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not — it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives,” he told Seventeen in 2018.

KJ seems to be open to whatever life throws at him. “I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl,” he also told Cosmopolitan in 2017. “I’m pretty busy at the moment. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now.”

Though KJ shared a PDA-packed photo with his new girl, his Riverdale costar and friend Mark Consuelos says the young actor is all about remaining low-key. “He’s doing a great job, he does great work. He focuses on what’s important. I’m speaking for him, but he’s really not interested, I think, in all the trappings of celebrity,” Mark told GQ in May 2019. “He’d probably be really, really happy just playing his guitar, to be honest with you.”

Could 2020 be the year KJ officially settles down? Maybe!