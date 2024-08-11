Tara Davis-Woodhall isn’t the only medal winner in her family. The California native won a gold medal in the women’s long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but her husband, Hunter Woodhall, already had a few medals of his own. With her recent victory, fans are curious to learn more about Tara’s husband.

Who Is Tara Davis-Woodhall’s Husband, Hunter Woodhall?

Hunter was born in Cartersville, Georgia, in 1999, but he grew up in Syracuse, Utah, thanks to his father’s military service. He was born with a congenital birth defect known as fibular hemimelia. Those who have the condition are born with their fibulas either partially missing or completely missing. When he was 11 months old, Hunter’s parents opted to have both of his legs amputated in an effort to improve his quality of life. However, Hunter never let his circumstances stop him from pursuing his dreams.

Hunter was fitted for prosthetic legs before he had learned to walk and he went on to break several state running records at his high school in Utah. He earned a Division-I scholarship for track and field when he enrolled at the University of Arkansas in 2017, becoming the first double amputee to ever receive that type of scholarship.

“I always understood there was something different about me — I mean, I had to put on my legs every morning,” Hunter told Travel + Leisure in an article published on February 6, 2024. “But I have two older brothers, and I followed in their footsteps, doing things they did, including sports. Sometimes, they would make fun of me, as older brothers do, telling me I was disabled, and I would say, ‘I’m not disabled. There’s nothing wrong with me.’”

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall’s Adorable Relationship

Tara and Hunter met during their senior year of high school when they both attended a track meet in Idaho. They went to separate colleges but had a long-distance relationship. The couple got to experience the magic of Tokyo together when she competed in the 2020 Olympics and he competed in the 2020 Paralympics. Hunter proposed to Tara in September 2021 and they officially tied the knot the following year in October.

Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

A video of Tara and Hunter went viral when she won a gold medal during the women’s long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After Tara realized she’d received first place, she ran to Hunter in the stands and leapt into his arms with a huge grin on her face.

“Oh my God, baby, you’re the Olympic champion!” Hunter shouted in excitement.

When Tara was asked about her sweet gold medal moment by NBC, she replied, “It was such a relief, a ‘finally’ moment. I was just looking into his eyes and I didn’t know where I was. I almost blacked out for a second and he just made the moment so much more special.”

Hunter Woodhall Has Won Several Medals in the Paralympics

In the 2016 Paralympics, the Georgia native won a silver medal in the 200m T44 and a bronze medal in the 400m T44. He participated in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and added another medal to his collection when he won a bronze medal in the 400m T62. On August 28, 2024, Hunter will hit the track again at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, and he’ll compete in the 100m and 400m T 62 events.