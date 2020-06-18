It’s the dream to have a pop heartthrob write a song about you — and Townes Adair Jones is living that dream every day. Learn more about the girl Harry Styles wrote his hit song “Carolina” about in 2017.

Who Is Townes?

The object of the One Direction alum’s affections could’ve been anyone, of course … but fans were shocked to learn Townes was just a regular student at UCLA, studying French and philosophy at the time. “She’s got a book for every situation,” the lyrics described her. Clearly, she’s a brainy one.

How Did Townes Meet Harry?

It all started when Townes and Harry were set up on an adorable blind date by her sister, Disney alum Gilland Jones.

“They were set up on a blind date and it was sort of a natural thing, they really hit it off,” one of the bookworm’s friends told Daily Mail after the song debuted. “They only met the once but both had a memorable night, so memorable that it inspired Harry to write a song about her.”

Are We *Sure* the Song Is About Her?

Harry actually name-drops her in the track from his self-titled debut, so it’s an incredibly sound theory. “She never saw herself as a west-coaster,” one of the verses reads. “Moved all the way ’cause her grandma told her, ‘Townes, you better swim before you drown.’”

He all but confirmed suspicions during his Behind the Album documentary. “Her name’s in it, so I’m a bit f—ked with that one,” he said at the time.

Did Townes Know Harry Wrote the Song?

Originally, she didn’t have a clue. In fact, her father was the one who brought it to her attention. “Their dad watches the Today show and he, like, left her a voicemail saying, ‘Uh, I think he just sang a song about you on the TV,'” Harry revealed how she found out about the song after it was released.

“Townes is still spinning over it, it was a shock, such a surprise,” her friend told Daily Mail at the time.

Why Is the Song Called ‘Carolina,’ Though?

Simple: Townes was born and raised in Greenwood, South Carolina. Gotta love a man who pays attention to the details.