Gone too soon. Country singer Hank Williams Jr.‘s daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning died in a car accident on Saturday, June 13, Life & Style can confirm. She was 27 years old. Learn more about Hank’s youngest daughter as we mourn and celebrate her life.

Katherine Was Married

The late Tennessee native was married to Tyler Dunning, though not much is known about her husband, 29. She regularly posted sweet photos with her partner on her Instagram. They married in October 2015.

Katherine Had Children

The business owner shared two children with her husband. Their 5-year-old son, Beau, and 2-year-old daughter, Audrey, are also frequently featured on Katherine’s Instagram.

Katherine Had Her Own Business

The mama of two was the founder of Weston Jane, a T-shirt company. The business’ Instagram account describes itself as “inspired graphic tees designed by [Katherine]” and seems to be based in Tennessee, as their handle is @westonjanetn.

Katherine Was On ‘Say Yes to the Dress’

The Weston Jane founder appeared on the TLC bridal reality series during season 7, when she was searching for her own wedding gown in 2014. Her father was also in attendance during filming, which undoubtedly made for an emotional moment.

Matthew Christopher, bridal gown designer, gushed over Katherine’s selection of one of his dresses on Instagram after she got married. “She said YES to the DRESS! Katherine, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., said yes to our ‘Fantine’ gown and looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day! We loved every minute of this episode,” he wrote on Instagram in January 2016.

Katherine’s Life Was Tragically Cut Short

Katherine and her husband were driving on a highway in her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe in Henry Country, Tennessee, at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. According to the Tennessean, the SUV crossed the median and rolled over before stopping at the shoulder. The vehicle was towing a boat at the time.

Tyler was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the crash. There have been no further updates on his condition at this time.

Our hearts are with Hank’s family as they navigate their way through this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Katherine.