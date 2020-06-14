Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning Dies in Tragic Accident
Gone too soon. Country singer Hank Williams Jr.‘s daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning died in a car accident on Saturday, June 13, Life & Style can confirm. She was 27 years old. Learn more about Hank’s youngest daughter as we mourn and celebrate her life.
Katherine Was Married
The late Tennessee native was married to Tyler Dunning, though not much is known about her husband, 29. She regularly posted sweet photos with her partner on her Instagram. They married in October 2015.
Katherine Had Children
The business owner shared two children with her husband. Their 5-year-old son, Beau, and 2-year-old daughter, Audrey, are also frequently featured on Katherine’s Instagram.
Take 1 & Take 2 & Take 3 at a family beach picture 🌴🤣 These days are wild with a 2 and 5 year old! In January this year, I decided to be more present and be more peaceful in all aspects of life. These kids will not pose for a picture but as long as they are having fun and feeling loved by mom & dad, surely we are halfway doing this parenting thing right! #motherhoodintheraw #thesearethedays #lifewithbeauandaudrey #familybeachtrip #bepresent #bepeace
Katherine Had Her Own Business
The mama of two was the founder of Weston Jane, a T-shirt company. The business’ Instagram account describes itself as “inspired graphic tees designed by [Katherine]” and seems to be based in Tennessee, as their handle is @westonjanetn.
Katherine Was On ‘Say Yes to the Dress’
The Weston Jane founder appeared on the TLC bridal reality series during season 7, when she was searching for her own wedding gown in 2014. Her father was also in attendance during filming, which undoubtedly made for an emotional moment.
She said YES to the DRESS! Katherine, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., said yes to our "Fantine" gown and looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day! We loved every minute of this episode of #SayYestotheDressAtlanta! #MarriedinMatthew #TLC #sayyestothedress #montedurham #loriburnsallen #matthewchristopher #hankwilliamsjr #weddingdress #weddinggown #syttd
Matthew Christopher, bridal gown designer, gushed over Katherine’s selection of one of his dresses on Instagram after she got married. “She said YES to the DRESS! Katherine, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., said yes to our ‘Fantine’ gown and looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day! We loved every minute of this episode,” he wrote on Instagram in January 2016.
Katherine’s Life Was Tragically Cut Short
Katherine and her husband were driving on a highway in her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe in Henry Country, Tennessee, at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. According to the Tennessean, the SUV crossed the median and rolled over before stopping at the shoulder. The vehicle was towing a boat at the time.
Tyler was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the crash. There have been no further updates on his condition at this time.
Our hearts are with Hank’s family as they navigate their way through this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Katherine.