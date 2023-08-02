Article presented by Tom White

With many supplements that may be making the rounds on social media or advertising, there may be a noted lack of professional or medical support for their efficacy. Currently, the FDA does not issue approval for nutritional supplements, nor are they being checked for safety or effectiveness. This current landscape leaves it up to the consumer to decide which supplements are worth investment, and which are little more than snake oil.

The supplement provider xNARA has decided to get science on its side. By tapping the knowledge of Harvard professors and top doctors, xNARA is setting itself apart from the various other supplements on the market.

The team at xNARA specializes in crafting personalized supplement profiles for their clients. Through unique assessments of each client, xNARA provides a balanced supplement combination that pinpoints that client’s exact needs and preferences.

“Our mission is to identify an individual’s uniqueness and then personalize supplements and recommendations for that individual with scientific precision,” says Steve Tan, CFO of xNARA. The science of the supplements is found through the “Health Trifecta” — the DNA, the Gut Profile, and the client’s Lifestyle and Habits.

“We have over 324,000 hours of R&D by our science team spread across nutrition, genomics, microbiology, pharmaceutics, and bioinformatics,” explains Tan. “Through this research, we’ve formulated the world’s first truly revolutionary ‘Complements’.”

The Complements collection of supplements created for each individual client is born out of the hours of research and development. “They’re curated and selected from 125 highly-active, highly-potent Swiss-sourced ingredients — concentrated vitamins and minerals, amino acids, pro and prebiotics, bioactive compounds, and food and herbal extracts — made exactly for you with the right dosage, so your body truly feels an impact,” says Tan.

Testimonials from experts recommend xNARA

The scientists and developers behind the unique combination of supplements that make up xNARA’s Complements collections analyzed over 20,000 studies. Doctors and scientists from Harvard, MIT, and Oxford have helped the xNARA team find a supplement offering that is not only healthy, but scientifically sound — elevating xNARA beyond other supplement brands that are simply hopping on a social media bandwagon.

Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard University Professor and Author, raves about xNARA’s personalized system, stating, “I strongly recommend xNARA for its personalized system. Each client gets everything they need for their body and mind through a unique blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, pre-/probiotics, herbal extracts, and bioactive compounds in just two sachets. The revolutionary science behind the product allows customers to reap so many benefits.”

Likewise, Dr. Shane Creado — an author and expert in sleep, performance, and psychiatry — is also a devoted user of Complements. He has witnessed significant health and wellbeing improvements in his clients, ranging from professional athletes to corporate professionals, and emphasizes that xNARA’s personalized approach and quality ingredients make it unparalleled in the market.

“After recommending xNARA for my clients,” Dr. Creado says, “100% of those who used Complements experienced both an improvement in their sleep quality as well as reduced fatigue, improved muscle function, and greater energy with healthy functioning the following day. Furthermore, 70% noted reductions in gastrointestinal discomfort and 67% reported an improvement in their mood after beginning their personalized treatment through xNARA.”

Dr. Francesco Campanini, Head of Natural Alternative Ingredients in Europe, applauds xNARA’s Swiss-quality manufacturing and individualized approach. He attests that he has yet to encounter a product that matches xNARA’s sophistication, quality, and scientific precision in the nutritional supplements space.

Even Dr. Kenneth Pelletier, an integrative medicine specialist and former Stanford University Professor, recommends xNARA. He acknowledges that xNARA’s supplements provide a straightforward way to fulfil daily needs of functional vitamins and minerals, amino acids, probiotics, bio-actives, and food extracts in a personalized way.

A full assessment

The xNARA experience begins with a full health assessment for each client — a level of personalization unique to xNARA. Through various studies and hours of scientific research, the xNARA team found that DNA, the gut, and a review of a client’s lifestyle was the key to unlocking peak health and well-being. Clients fill out a comprehensive profile and state-of-the-art AI technology is used to analyze each client’s individual data.

“This assessment looks at your daily routine, your level of exercise, health conditions, and health goals,” says Tan. “The questions help us go above and beyond in extracting the very finest detailed information about your body in order to create a personalized health report.”

Scientific analysts will look at where the client’s body and wellness can be improved and can even develop a personalized diet and exercise regimen for the client based on their answers.

The science of supplements

As a company, xNARA takes its supplements a step further by offering DNA testing for clients. While the initial assessment can help the xNARA specialists develop a personalized supplement collection for the client, a DNA test can help pinpoint possible genetic conditions that would influence the supplements that would be the most beneficial.

The company also offers an optional gut profile that further confirms the science behind the xNARA supplemental Complements. Harvard University has found that there are 38 trillion bacteria within the human body and 95% of that bacteria is located within the gut. It is well-documented that good gut health contributes to overall wellness.

“Gut health is imperative for controlling digestion and metabolism, stabilizing hormone functions, benefiting your immune system, and many other health aspects as well,” says Tan. By looking at possible gut issues, xNARA can better recommend a regimen of supplements for their Complements.

This science-based approach allows consumers to avoid the run-around of trying supplement after supplement and never landing on the right combination for their particular needs. The specialists and experts supporting xNARA put the focus on physiology, mental health, and aesthetics — creating a full personal supplement profile for each client.

The growth of supplements

According to a study by the CDC, 57% of adults over the age of 20 have used some manner of supplement in a 30-day window of time. Supplements are a $164 billion market — one that is only expanding year to year — so it’s easy to see why there are so many brands entering that hot market to try and get their supplements seen and purchased.

The xNARA approach is purely scientific and backed by well-regarded experts, a breath of fresh air in an industry all too often driven by influencer marketing and little else. “We take the guesswork out of supplements,” explains Tan. “Rather than a full cupboard of pills, it’s two sachets daily, and you don’t have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars buying dozens of ingredients, just rely on xNARA for a fraction of the cost.” To try xNARA and have a Complements profile created just for you, go to www.xNARA.com.