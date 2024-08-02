Why Isn’t Simone Biles Competing in Uneven Bars at Olympics?

With the 2024 Olympics well under way, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles has already racked up more than one gold medal. While she helped her team win the gold in women’s all-around finals, there’s one event Simone likely won’t be competing in – the uneven bars.

Why Isn’t Simone Biles Competing in Uneven Bars at the 2024 Olympics?

Simone didn’t qualify to compete in the individual event for uneven bars that will take place on August 4, 2024. She ended up coming in ninth place and missed qualifying for the event by tenths of a point. However, she’ll be on deck as a “reserve athlete” for the competition. Simone’s teammate, Suni Lee, was the only U.S. gymnast who qualified for the individual uneven bars.

Which Individual Finals Is Simone Biles Competing in at the 2024 Olympics?

Despite Simone not competing in the individual uneven bars event, there are still plenty of moments left for her to take home another medal. Simone, who carries the title of most decorated gymnast in the world, qualified for three other individual events. She’ll take the floor for the women’s vault final, the women’s balance beam final and the women’s floor exercise final.

When Can Viewers Watch Simone Biles Compete in the 2024 Olympics?

On August 3, 2024, fans can watch Simone compete in the women’s vault final at 10:20 a.m. EST. She’ll take the floor once again two days later on August 5, 2024, as she competes in the women’s balance beam final at 6:36 a.m. EST, and then for the women’s floor exercise final at 8:20 a.m. EST.

Simone Biles and Her Team Are Nicknamed ‘The Golden Girls’

Simone and her teammates, Suni, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera, were given an adorable nickname for their group in 2024. While several people assumed it was because the women’s gymnastics team took home the gold medal on July 30, 2024, Simone actually took to social media to give folks some clarity.

“Okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls,” Simone wrote via X shortly after taking the mat. “(because oldest olympic team).”

Stefan Matzke / Getty Images

The Texas native added, “S/O to Cecile,” giving coach Cecile Landi credit for coming up with the moniker.

The following day, Simone reshared the news on Instagram when she posted photos of the previous night’s medal ceremony.

“Official team name just dropped: GOLDEN GIRLS,” Simone wrote.

Simone Biles Admitted to Having a Heart-to-Heart With Her Team Before the 2024 Olympics

The world was in awe while watching the U.S. women’s gymnastics team compete in Paris and many noticed how well the women worked together. However, Simone admitted that she had a slightly uncomfortable chat with her teammates the night before the event.

“I’ve never done that before. It was really good; it was really needed,” Simone told Olympics.com on July 31, 2024. “I think we were all full of nerves and we weren’t communicating with each other. That was the nature of the conversation: Just letting each other know that we can lean on each other because we’ve been there. It’s really hard to be doing what we were doing, and it’s easier if we can lean on each other.”