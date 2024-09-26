Why Was Halsey Hospitalized? Updates on Her Health

Halsey revealed in September 2024 that she had been hospitalized for “a few days” amid her ongoing health issues. The “Without Me” singer has been candid about her battle with multiple chronic illnesses in recent years, and many fans wondered if her hospitalization had to do with one of her diseases.

Why Was Halsey Hospitalized?

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, took to Instagram on September 25, 2024, with a video of herself lying in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm. Her fiancé, Avan Jogia, could be seen on the other side of the room. “Happy Bi Visibility Day,” the “Gasoline” singer said with a laugh as she held up a peace sign. “We had a whole plan for you guys.”

In the caption, Halsey added, “Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

Though Halsey did not elaborate on the cause of her hospitalization in her Instagram post, she shared more in a Q&A on X that same day. One fan asked for an update on her health, and she responded, “I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!”

Another fan asked Halsey if her hospitalization was connected to one of her chronic health issues or a new problem. “I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!” she tweeted in response.

Celebrity Crossword 43 Crosswords Play now

Halsey’s followers sent love and support in the replies. “Please take care of yourself, your health is all we are concerned about! please don’t push yourself with this new album, the music/events/shows can always wait <3,” one fan wrote. Another person added, “Oh, [Halsey]! So sorry to hear that! Glad you’re okay now. That must have been terrifying! Take care of yourself and prioritize your health. Sending lots of love, hugs, and positive vibes your way”

“Omg girl as someone born with epilepsy please be safe, rest more and take it easy,” a third fan wrote.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

What Chronic Illnesses Does Halsey Have?

Halsey has long been candid about her battle with endometriosis. In 2017, she revealed that she underwent “multiple terrifying surgeries,” one of which would hopefully treat the disease. “For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful,” the Grammy nominee wrote in a since-deleted post.

Halsey opened up about more health struggles in 2022, revealing that she experienced multiple setbacks after giving birth to son Ender in 2021.

“I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing a like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), [and] Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS),” she said on her Instagram Stories in May 2022.

Halsey added that her doctors were looking for the “root cause of some of these things.”

“It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it’s kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender,” she continued.

Halsey also revealed in June 2024 that she was “first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder” in 2022.

“Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life,” she continued. “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After two years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out.”