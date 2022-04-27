Speaking her truth. Halsey has been open with fans about her ongoing health struggles, including their endometriosis diagnosis.

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries,” the singer shared in a since-deleted 2017 Instagram post. “The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.”

Ahead of their surgery, Halsey — real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — spoke candidly to Rolling Stone in July 2016 about a miscarriage they suffered whilst on tour. The “Bad at Love” musician said, “I beat myself up for it.”

“I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world,” they added in the same interview.

While publicly recounting the struggles with their reproductive health on social media, Halsey’s dream of becoming a mom came true. The New Jersey native and Alev Aydin welcomed a baby named Ender in July 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy in January of that same year, and while showing off their baby bump in an Instagram Stories post, Halsey got real about being a “#endowarrior.”

“The scars that got me this angel,” they shared following the pregnancy announcement, alongside a photo of her growing baby bump.

Prior to welcoming Ender into the world, Halsey appeared on The Doctors in April 2018 and revealed the “important” decision to freeze their eggs.

“Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman,” the singer-songwriter said. “You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

Even though Halsey is embracing parenthood, they still struggle with ongoing health issues.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” she recalled in an Instagram caption from April 2022. “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

