Reality TV fans hoping to see former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and husband Jordan Rodgers together again on the small screen are going to be let down by the news that TBS has pulled their dating show, The Big D, three weeks before its scheduled July 7 premiere date.

The couple hosted the already filmed 10-episode series, where divorcees were given a new chance at finding love again. TBS has since cleared the air about why it was suddenly yanked from the network’s lineup so soon before its debut. “We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, June 17.

“We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of Big D for their partnership through the process,” they continued. Neither JoJo nor Jordan has reacted to the news of their show’s cancellation at this time.

The Bachelor Nation sweethearts just arrived in Rome earlier on the day of the cancellation announcement for an Italian family vacation along with their parents, which JoJo, 31, has been sharing adorable videos and photos of via her Instagram Stories. She still lists “Host of #TheBigD on @tbsnetwork” in her bio, along with her other hosting gig, “#CashPad on @cnbc.” Jordan, 33, also has “HOST ‘The Big D’ on @tbsnetwork this summer!” excitedly written in his Instagram bio.

The Big D was set to follow 10 divorced couples as they “move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica to re-learn how to date and search for love amongst a group of other single divorcees – including their ex.”

While it must be a major letdown for JoJo and Jordan to have a show they were so clearly excited about hosting axed less than a month before its premiere date, the couple still have so much to celebrate.

After a six-year engagement, the pair finally wed on May 14 at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, surrounded by close friends and family. The pair met and fell hard for each other while JoJo starred as season 16’s Bachelorette in 2016. Not only did Jordan receive her first impression rose, he also won her final rose as well when he proposed on a beach in Thailand, and she said, “yes.” The couple originally planned to marry in June 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.