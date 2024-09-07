Winona Ryder Taking 'Low-Key' to the Next Level in Costume (EXCLUSIVE)

Winona Ryder cut a bizarre figure when she broke cover at the Venice Film Festival, as a source lays out exclusively for Life & Style how she’s more obsessed with secrecy and disguises than any other big star in Hollywood!

“Winona avoids the spotlight like the plague, so it was a big deal for Winona to turn up for the Venice Film Festival,” the source says, “and even then, she was practically hiding herself from head to toe.”

“That’s the way she always is these days.”

Winona, 52, sported a rattan visor and chinstrap piece in addition to a large black overcoat while in Venice. The actress stars in the upcoming Beetlejuice remake, playing Jenna Ortega’s character’s mother in the film.

“She was so warm and welcoming and kind and inviting right from the jump, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Jenna, 21, said of Winona in an interview with the New York Times on August 24.

“It was at a time where my career was taking a different turn, and I didn’t realize that I needed that from somebody who could relate, but I did,” the Wednesday actress continued.

While Winona is playing role model to the next generation of A-list actresses, the Stranger Things actress is giving a masterclass to every other celebrity in the art of subterfuge.

“She has a house in L.A., but she’s hardly ever in town and when she is she almost never gets noticed because she’ll literally go out in disguises and bundle herself under a bunch of coats in the back of a car to avoid getting followed,” the source continues.

“She was shooting Stranger Things in Atlanta for most of this year, and she did the same thing there, whenever she left the set she had to be totally hidden so no one could find out where she was staying.”

“She always wears huge hats and sunglasses to hide her face as much as she can, she’s pretty much allergic to getting recognized, dealing with the fame factor terrifies her.”

Even in the Big Apple, where the source suggests Winona could relax a little, the Beetlejuice star prefers to go incognito with entrepreneur beau Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

HRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

“Her boyfriend is based in New York, so she spends most of her downtime there, but even in such a big city she’s still very secretive.”

After a few rocky relationships, including with singer Beck and Oscar-winner Matt Damon, the actress finally found The One in her current boyfriend.

“He’s so great. He really is,” she says of the cofounder of the organic cotton company, Loomstate, who she met at a premiere for her film Black Swan in 2010.

A second source previously dished to Life & Style that “this is her longest relationship, and maybe the first grown-up one she’s had,” noting that “it helps that Scott isn’t an actor or a producer. He’s not affiliated with the Hollywood machine at all, which she likes.”

The first source suggests that’s exactly what Winona has in mind for her life in the future.

“Her dream is to move somewhere totally remote, so she can live a completely private life and only be seen in public when she’s working,” the insider says.

“She’s taken the term low-key to a whole new level.”