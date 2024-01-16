Did Jenna Ortega Get Plastic Surgery? Then and Now Photos

Did Jenna Ortega Get Plastic Surgery? Photos of the Young Hollywood Starlet’s Transformation

Jenna Ortega has transformed in the spotlight as a young Hollywood starlet. Fans have wondered if she’s had plastic surgery since starring in the Netflix series Wednesday, but the California native has yet to publicly address the speculation.

That being said, she’s learned a few beauty tips over the years and shared the favorites that she has carried into her everyday routine. Jenna likes to stray away from makeup and give her skin a break when she’s not filming, but her go-to tool helps her look “presentable.”

“[It’s just] a little something to kind of open up my eyes. Especially I suffer from really puffy eyes in the morning sometimes, so I think that kind of helps balance it out,” she said of her eyelash curler during a December 2023 “Inside My Beauty Bag” segment with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

