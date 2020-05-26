Get to Know the Actors Who Play Your Favorite Characters on ‘Workin’ Moms’ All 4 Seasons

If you’re looking for the perfect comedy to binge-watch on Netflix, Workin’ Moms is the way to go! The series takes place in Toronto, Canada, and follows the lives of four women — Kate Foster (played by Catherine Reitman), Anne Carlson (played by Dani Kind), Frankie Coyne (played by Juno Rinaldi) and Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim) — as they juggle their careers, families and friendships.

Similar to shows like Sex and the City and Girls, the four female protagonists have vastly different personalities, but somehow, they always manage to support each other through various hardships.

Workin’ Moms is largely meant to be a laugh-out-loud experience. However, real-life issues such as infidelity, abortion, sexual assault, postpartum depression and many others make their way into the plot.

Currently, the series has a total of four seasons — all of which are available on Netflix — and each season has 10 episodes, save for season 4 which has eight. What makes Workin’ Moms so easy to get hooked on (aside from the actors and storyline) is the fact that each episode is less than 30 minutes long.

Season 4 hit Netflix in the U.S. on May 6 and definitely tied up some loose ends for viewers. Warning: spoilers ahead. At the end of season 3, Kate had to decide between getting back together with her cheating husband, Nate (played by Philip Sternberg), or running off with her business partner, Mike Bolinski (played by Victor Webster).

Ultimately, she decided to make things work with Nate for the sake of their two young children. That, of course, caused some tension with her best friend Anne, who is by far the most headstrong and outspoken character on Workin’ Moms.

As for Jenny, she played more of a secondary role in seasons 2 and 3, but was very much in the picture during season 4. Unlike the other moms, Jenny chose work and partying over her daughter and left her then-husband, Ian Matthews (played by Dennis Andres), to be a mostly single parent.

Frankie, who had struggled in the past to successfully coparent with her partner, Giselle Bois (played by Olunike Adeliyi), managed to really turn things around in season 4. She was even helping her new girlfriend, Bianca (played by Tennille Read), raise her newborn son who she had via IVF.

Naturally, for all four women, there was plenty of chaos, laughs, tears and happy times sprinkled throughout. While Workin’ Moms has yet to get the green light for season 5, we’re looking forward to getting to know these characters more. In the meantime, learn about the actors in real life. Scroll through the gallery below to see them all!