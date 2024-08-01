Lainey Wilson’s Future on ‘Yellowstone’ Has Producers Hoping She’ll Bring in ‘Millions of Fans’
As Kevin Costner rides off into the sunset on Yellowstone, sources say producers are beefing up the role country sensation Lainey Wilson plays on the TV Western in a bid to draw in her fans and revitalize the floundering show for its final season.
Yellowstone helped jump start Lainey’s career by using her songs, and with all of the furor and delays involved with Costner, 69, leaving, the 32-year-old Bell Bottom Country singer sounds excited to get a chance to return the favor.
“It’s good news, I can tell you that!” she exclaims about signing on for the second half of season 5.
Things are a lot different since Lainey first appeared during season 4, playing aspiring country singer Abby. She’s burst out of obscurity to become a chart-topping dynamo who last year took home the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award.
“Producers feared not having Kevin aboard for the second half of season 5 would be a turnoff for viewers,” an industry insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “But they know Lainey is going to bring her millions of fans with her!”
“They got a lot more than they bargained for when they signed an obscure singer, seeing how she’s now a global star!”