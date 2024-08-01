As Kevin Costner rides off into the sunset on Yellowstone, sources say producers are beefing up the role country sensation Lainey Wilson plays on the TV Western in a bid to draw in her fans and revitalize the floundering show for its final season.

Yellowstone helped jump­ start Lainey’s career by using her songs, and with all of the furor and delays involved with Costner, 69, leaving, the 32­-year-­old Bell Bottom Country singer sounds excited to get a chance to return the favor.

“It’s good news, I can tell you that!” she exclaims about signing on for the second half of season 5.

Things are a lot different since Lainey first appeared during season 4, playing aspiring country singer Abby. She’s burst out of obscurity to become a chart­-topping dynamo who last year took home the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award.

“Producers feared not having Kevin aboard for the second half of season 5 would be a turnoff for viewers,” an industry insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “But they know Lainey is going to bring her millions of fans with her!”

“They got a lot more than they bargained for when they signed an obscure singer, seeing how she’s now a global star!”