Better Beings®, an organization that provides coaching, workplace wellness, and learning services with a holistic approach to physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, has launched a self-directed learning platform known as YOU Revolution® YOUniversity.

Founded in 1997 by Michelle Zellner, a personal trainer, CEO, coach, author of two books, podcast host, and keynote speaker, Better Beings ® has been a catalyst for thousands of people transforming their lives to become healthier and happier humans. Zellner has a Bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master’s degree in kinesiology. Her education, alongside over 25 years of experience has given her a thorough understanding of how people’s minds and bodies work.

YOU Revolution® YOUniversity is an online learning platform containing various courses on wellness topics, such as stress management, weight loss, nutrition, and prevention and management of chronic diseases. Each topic is subdivided into multiple modules and can be taken at the learner’s own pace. Similar to a real-life university, individuals can choose the particular knowledge areas to focus on. For example, if they want a deeper dive on nutrition, they can choose the Nutrition 101 and Nutrition 201 courses.

One of the most popular courses, Jumpstart Your Weight Loss is composed of four modules, which will help lay the foundation for permanent and sustainable weight loss. The first module, The Truth About Weight Loss, talks about what is needed to achieve long-lasting results. Modules two and three, Nutrition for Weight Loss and Exercise for Weight Loss, provide deeper dives on the subject. Finally, the fourth module, Holy Hormones!, explores how the body’s hormones influence one’s weight and how to set themselves up for success.

For the full experience, one can choose to purchase the YOUniversity’s entire course catalog, which comes with several bonus courses, as well as one-on-one coaching with Zellner, providing more in-depth and personalized learning opportunities.

According to Zellner, YOU Revolution® YOUniversity grew out of her industry partnerships with workplace wellness. In 2014, she was tasked to create a lifestyle enhancement program for employees of Denver Public Schools, a relationship that has continued for over a decade. Because of her own growth she recognized the need for a thorough holistic approach, which led to the creation of the YOU Revolution®, a 10-week program addressing all aspects of physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. One of the participants suggested that Zellner write a book about it, leading to the release of the YOU Revolution; the Journey of a Better Being, in May 2019. In the book, she shares her knowledge, as well as her own personal story, providing yet another avenue to reach more people seeking to learn and evolve.

Zellner says that YOU Revolution® YOUniversity is the final piece of the puzzle, providing anyone, anywhere with the resources, information, and inspiration to move forward in the journey of life, as well as the freedom to take it at their own pace.

Article written by Tom White