From “Vanderpump Rules” to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” BravoCon is the crown jewel of gatherings for aficionados of all things Bravo. This three-day extravaganza is a razzle-dazzle affair of live panels with your beloved Bravolebrities, exhibits that scream “post me on Instagram,” and an atmosphere pulsing with fandom excitement.

To thrive here, you can’t just show up; you’ve got to roll up in style, energy, and of course, a heaping dose of fabulousness. Whether you’re a seasoned BravoCon attendee or a first-timer ready to make your mark, adequate preparation is your best friend. Let’s get into the brass tacks of looking and feeling like a million bucks.

With the right tools and accessories, you can be the life of the party, dominating BravoCon as if you were a seasoned Real Housewife set loose in Vegas. Here’s the ultimate guide — brace yourselves because we’re diving into all the essentials that will elevate your BravoCon experience from drab to absolutely fab.

Get the Star Treatment With Lashify’s Eyelash Extensions

P

Photo source: Lashify

Let’s not underestimate the power of a captivating gaze. Eyelashes might be a small feature, but they pack a punch, particularly when you’re swanning through the BravoCon throngs. With Lashify’s DIY lash extensions, you’re adding layers of allure and magnificence to your look. Lashify’s natural-looking lash extensions blend effortlessly with your natural lashes while offering that va-va-voom factor that sets you apart.

BravoCon is a whirlwind of activities and moments that beg for a camera. Whether you’re at a panel discussion or in a selfie with a Bravolebrity, your lashes should speak volumes, figuratively and literally.

Don’t forget, they should endure through the day’s adventures, whether it’s happy tears during an emotional panel or excited blinks when a surprise guest walks in. Lashify’s extensions give you that durable beauty, making your eyes the literal focus of your many anticipated BravoCon interactions.

Stay Positive Even on Your Period With O Positiv

Photo source: O Positiv

Let’s talk about stamina. BravoCon is a marathon of excitement, not a sprint, and you’ll need the verve to keep up. If BravoCon happens to align with your time of the month, you probably already know it might be a challenge to stay up and keep up when you’re dealing with period symptoms.

Thankfully, O Positiv‘s health-boosting lineup is designed to keep you on your A-game from dawn to well past dusk. Tailored to address oft-ignored health issues like period symptoms, O Positiv’s offering can give you the good, positive feeling you need to truly enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Picture yourself midway through a day-long BravoCon event. You’re aiming to attend three panels, get five selfies with Bravolebrities, and post ten Instagram stories. That’s a tall order. You need to be at your peak — mind, body, and soul.

No time for fatigue or mood swings when you’re hustling from one Bravo moment to another. With O Positiv’s line of vitamins and health supplements, not only will you achieve this, but you’ll also have the delectable pleasure of actually enjoying your wellness routine.

Flaunt Your Fab With Like Dreams

Accessories are to fashion what garnish is to a cocktail — they round out the ensemble and make everything more exciting. When you’re navigating the kaleidoscope of activities at BravoCon, your handbag isn’t just a vessel for your belongings. It should also act as a conversation starter, a statement piece, and a necessity.

The right handbag from Like Dreams infuses the energy and dreams of its founder, an immigrant single mother who saw a vision and chased it.

As you walk from panel to exhibit, this handbag not only stashes your BravoCon essentials but also oozes a story of passion, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit. In a setting like BravoCon, where stories unfold at every corner, what better way to contribute to the narrative than by sporting a handbag that has its own tale to tell?

These bags are stylish to the core, giving you the freedom to express yourself while fitting every BravoCon need. They’re as good as gold!

Make Waves in Solid & Striped’s High Rise Bikini Bottoms

Photo source: Solid & Striped

When it comes to BravoCon, let’s not sideline the poolside glamor. In Vegas, pool parties are an event unto themselves. In this oasis of Bravolebrities and fans, your swimwear must rise to the occasion. Speaking of rise — Solid & Striped’s high rise bikini bottoms are the ideal choice for those looking to make a splash both in and out of the water.

These pieces are masterfully created, offering an array of colors, cuts, and patterns designed to enhance every curve and capture every eye. They’re a declaration of your style sense, your love for variety, and, above all, your BravoCon-ready flair.

Whether you’re sipping a cocktail by the pool or diving in for a quick cool-off, you’ll be an icon of the event. When you rock Solid & Striped’s bikini bottoms, you’ll be commanding attention from every corner of the BravoCon paradise.

Maintain Your Gut Health With BUBS Naturals

In the glamorous landscape of BravoCon, it’s easy to forget the basics. You’re hobnobbing with stars, snapping photos, and getting immersed in panels, but what about your health? That’s where BUBS Naturals’ ACV Gummies come to the rescue. These scrumptious gummies are a quick and simple route to wellness amid the frenzy. Loaded with the goodness of ACV, each gummy is a bite-sized powerhouse designed to bolster your vitality.

Convenient and portable, these gummies slide effortlessly into your BravoCon survival kit. No need to grimace through drinking straight-up apple cider vinegar. These gummies let you savor the benefits without the sour experience. So while you’re soaking up all that BravoCon has to offer and indulging in a weekend of dramatic debauchery, your wellness goals will be able to stay on track.

Have a Scent-sational Affair With Snif’s Cherry Perfume

When you enter a room at BravoCon, let’s make it a moment, shall we? Your outfit is on point, your accessories are dazzling, and then there’s the scent — your invisible, unforgettable signature.

With Snif’s limited edition cherry perfume, you’re not just walking in … You’re announcing your presence. This perfume blends cherry with undertones of rose, mimosa, birchwood, vetiver, and vanilla, creating an aroma that’s both playful and intriguing. It’s a scent-sational affair — move over, Scandoval!

Just as BravoCon offers a mosaic of experiences, this perfume tells a complex story in each spritz. One moment you smell the juicy burst of cherry; the next, you’re entranced by a sophisticated blend that takes you back to simpler, happier times. As you flit from one BravoCon session to another, the lingering scent leaves an impression long after you’ve moved on.

Sail Through the Changes in Your Life With Winona

While BravoCon is a celebration of drama, there’s no reason to bring your own, especially when it comes to menopausal symptoms.

Let’s face it: Hot flashes, mood swings, and other symptoms can be a real buzzkill when you’re trying to enjoy the biggest Bravo reunion ever. That’s why Winona offers scientifically-backed, doctor-prescribed treatments, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy.

Incorporate these treatments into your BravoCon game plan, and you’re not just participating; you’re owning the event. Feel confident as you move from panel discussions to meet-and-greets, knowing that your body is well-supported.

After all, BravoCon is an experience that requires your full attention and enthusiasm. The last thing you need is a sudden wave of heat or an unexpected mood shift pulling you out of the moment. With Winona’s menopause solutions, the focus remains where it should: on soaking up every fabulous second of BravoCon.

Soar to New Heights With Magellan Jets

Sometimes, making a grand BravoCon entrance calls for more than just a fabulous outfit or a sparkling accessory … it demands an equally grand arrival. Opt for the ultimate in luxury and convenience with Magellan Jets’ on-demand private jet charter flights. Leave the inconveniences of commercial flights behind — no long security lines, no layovers, just an uncompromised travel experience tailored to your needs.

Whether you’re flying solo or bringing your entourage, your journey will be every bit as glamorous as your destination. In the fast-paced world of BravoCon, where time is of the essence, these jet charters also provide the most efficient way to arrive refreshed and ready for action.

Elevate your BravoCon experience from the moment you take off to the minute you make your illustrious landing.

Dazzle and Shine With Fine Jewelry From Daniel’s Jewelers

Photo source: Daniel’s Jewelers

When it comes to BravoCon, the spotlight is forever seeking its next star — and with Daniel’s Jewelers’ fine jewelry, that star could easily be you. This family-operated jeweler has mastered the art of crafting exquisite pieces that elevate your personal style with their fine crafting and shine.

Each bracelet, necklace, or pair of earrings from their collection is like an exclamation point on your BravoCon ensemble, amplifying your radiance amid a sea of fans and Bravolebrities alike.

Don’t underestimate the power of the right gemstones and precious metals to elevate your appearance. The intricacies in the craftsmanship and the quality of the materials promise not just to beautify but to captivate.

Slide on a luxurious bracelet before meeting your favorite Real Housewife, or don an eye-catching necklace before attending an interactive exhibit. These jewels serve as silent but effective ambassadors of your taste and sophistication. By incorporating fine jewelry into your BravoCon wardrobe, you give yourself the license to shine even brighter in a galaxy of stars.

Embrace Vintage Vibes With Johnny Was

BravoCon is an arena where fashion matters because, in many ways, it’s your platform for self-expression over the course of this weekend. Stepping out in Johnny Was’s embroidered clothing collection, you can traverse this playground with both comfort and flair. The garments, with their floral details and flowy cuts, offer a vintage charm that’s perfect for a daytime panel discussion or an Instagrammable moment in front of a Bravo backdrop.

An embroidered piece from Johnny Was gives you a simple way to dress up a basic outfit, so whether you’re sitting, standing, or posing, you’ll feel as fabulous as you look.

As you partake in various BravoCon activities — be it a live panel, interactive exhibits, or mingling with fellow fans — your outfit serves as an expression of your unique taste. With this collection, you gain the privilege of being comfortable without sacrificing an ounce of style. Prepare to be the subject of admiration and perhaps even the envy of other BravoCon attendees.

Jet, Set, Go With July’s Ultra-Practical Carry-On

One can never leave BravoCon empty-handed. From exclusive merchandise to keepsakes, your collection of BravoCon treasures will surely expand. That’s why having a reliable, spacious carry-on is not just an option but a BravoCon necessity. July makes the best carry on luggage, designed meticulously to use every inch of allowable cabin space effectively.

The bags even come with space for an ejectable power bank to keep your devices charged and ready to capture every BravoCon moment. But functionality doesn’t mean sacrificing style. These bags look as good as they perform, offering a polished aesthetic that pairs well with any BravoCon ensemble.

Cherish the Moments With Lapel Pins and Coins

BravoCon is an experience of a lifetime, packed with one-of-a-kind moments that you’ll want to cherish forever. Lapel Pins and Coins takes this sentiment to heart with their custom challenge coins, designed to be both an aesthetic marvel and a token of a shared experience. Adorn your favorite BravoCon ensemble with a lapel pin that catches the eye, or keep a challenge coin in your purse as a tactile reminder of the epic three days.

These mementos serve as unique conversation starters, too. Imagine striking up a conversation with fellow Bravo enthusiasts, each of you showing off your commemorative coins and reveling in the shared memories.

Sip the Sweet Life With Olipop

As you navigate the myriad of activities and social gatherings that BravoCon offers, keeping refreshed is crucial. However, not just any beverage will do. Olipop’s prebiotic soda is your guilt-free ticket to hydration and taste sensation. Crafted to please the palate while keeping health at the forefront, this innovative drink offers a variety of tantalizing flavors that go beyond the typical soda experience.

Each can contains minimal sugar and is infused with prebiotics, making it a smarter choice for those seeking both flavor and wellness. While you’re exploring BravoCon’s live panels, frolicking through interactive exhibits, or catching up with fellow fans, you can sip without worry, knowing you’re treating your body well.

Cheers Anywhere With Yeti’s Wine Tumbler

Wine is definitely, without a doubt, the unofficial social lubricant of BravoCon. For those occasions that demand a little spirited celebration, Yeti’s wine tumbler provides the perfect solution.

Each tumbler is crafted with insulation technology that maintains the ideal temperature of your chosen vintage. No more lukewarm sips as you hobnob from one BravoCon event to another; these tumblers ensure every sip is just as satisfying as the first. These tumblers are available in an array of vivid colors, allowing you to coordinate with your BravoCon attire or simply reflect your personality.

Show Up Well-Rested With Infinity Pillow

Whether you’ve booked a private charter or are flying economy, travel can be draining. An Infinity Pillow can make it a restful experience instead, ensuring that you can hit the ground running, even in heels.

Engineered for maximum comfort, these pillows offer a unique blend of breathability and sturdy support. This allows you to snatch moments of quality rest between the riveting activities that make up the BravoCon agenda.

Gone are the days of uncomfortable naps that leave you more tired than rejuvenated. Whether you find yourself with a few spare moments in a cozy corner or in your hotel room, Infinity Pillow’s travel pillow ensures that you rise refreshed, revitalized, and ready to conquer the next BravoCon adventure. Facing BravoCon’s whirlwind of excitement should never come at the expense of comfort.

Celebrate BravoCon With Star Quality

BravoCon is far more than a mere gathering of fans and stars. It’s a stage where each attendee has the chance to be a star in their own right. To ensure your time in the Bravo spotlight is as fabulous as possible, this curated list of essentials has got you covered — from chic accessories to health-conscious sips.

Prepare to showcase that inimitable “Real Housewife” energy and seize your BravoCon moment like the unstoppable diva you are!

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks