All the Must-See Moments From the 2020 GLAAD Awards — Winners, Demi Lovato and More

The 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards was held virtually on Thursday, July 30, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and a lot of A-listers turned up and out to show their support. The event, which honors various branches of the media for outstanding representation of the LGBTQIA+ community, was cohosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere. Other celebs like Demi Lovato, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, Cara Delevingne and Jennifer Garner also participated in the big night.

Some of the big winners honored during the show include: Booksmart (Outstanding Film, Wide Release), Rafiki (Outstanding Film, Limited Release), State of Pride (Outstanding Documentary), Pose (Outstanding Drama Series), Schitt’s Creek (Outstanding Comedy Series), Tales of the City (Outstanding Limited Series) and Are You the One? (Outstanding Reality Program).

The GLAAD Awards have a wide spectrum of categories it recognizes — from video games to journalism and music. Lil Nas X won for Outstanding Music Artist, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness’ “She’s an Onion With All Sorts of Layers,” which premiered on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, also took home the prize for Outstanding Talk Show Episode.

The night was all about celebrating the amazing community and their allies. Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union thanked their daughter Zaya for “teaching” them and explained how they’re working to “accelerate acceptance in every family.” The Breaking In actress applauded the shows and movies being recognized that give “LGBTQ+ people and their allies an opportunity to image every possibility.”

In February 2020, the Bring It On actress opened up about Zaya’s decision to come out as transgender. “She’s compassionate, loving, whip-smart and we are so proud of her,” Gabrielle wrote on Twitter at the time. “It’s Ok to listen to, love [and] respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light, good people.”

Zaya sent her own message to followers in a video with her dad. “[For those who] are afraid they will be judged, I would say don’t even think about that. Just be true to yourself because what’s the point of being on this Earth if you’re going to try and be someone you’re not?” she said. “It’s like you’re not even living as yourself, which is the dumbest concept to me. Be true and don’t really care what the stereotypical way of being you is.”

All in all, it was an awesome night. Keep scrolling for the must-see moments!